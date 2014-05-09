Security tight at WEF summit after bombings in Abuja

ABUJA — Armed soldiers in flak jackets surround Abuja’s top hotels and police horses stand at the ready on the second day of the World Economic Forum on Africa.

In the past three weeks, bomb blasts about 10km away have killed nearly 100 people.

Inside the Hilton Hotel, in the main conference hall, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan poses for a group picture on stage with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Aliko Dangote, easily the richest man in Africa.

The purpose of the forum is to gather world leaders in business and government to discuss economic issues, particularly "inclusive growth," meaning figuring out a way to include the people in economic growth.

This year is the first time it has been held in Abuja or indeed Nigeria, and officials say it could be a boon to the local economy, and gain international prominence for Africa’s most populous nation.

"Abuja has said it wants to be a centre of conferencing and tourism," said Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealla.

"If we can pull this off, and convince the international community of our capability of hosting this kind of big event they will come back."

After the bombings, some delegates pulled out, citing vague reasons. The World Economic Forum’s head of Africa, Elsie Kanza, denied having information that the cancellations were due to security concerns, saying there were no more last-minute cancellations than any other year.

Security analysts are sceptical, saying that after the bombings and further terror threats on Abuja, it was implausible to think that the forum’s attendance had not been greatly affected.

"I’m sure a lot of people cancelled. Definitely," said Ade Ogundeyin, who heads Proforce, a security company that builds armoured cars and other military equipment. "For anyone who is not adventurous of course they will be scared. Even if you want to come your family won’t want it."

At the conference, delegates dismissed their own security worries, saying the show of force by the military was comforting. They also warily eyed small lapses, like a non-functioning metal detector or a bag scanner that did not appear to work.

Forum attendees are mostly housed in the top hotels in the city centre, surrounded by the military. Shuttle buses are running continuously from those hotels to the Hilton, where the main venues are. The only people allowed into the Hilton, normally a popular spot for dining, swimming and working out, have been pre-screened and accredited for security. Taxi drivers are not allowed on the grounds.

Inside the building, everyone wears a magnetised tag that is scanned at the entrance to verify the person has been cleared.

For some locals, however, the conference is just a distraction. They say the thousands of extra troops in Abuja protecting the delegates would better serve Nigeria if they were out hunting for missing children, now referred to only as "the girls".

More than three weeks ago, on the same day the Abuja bus station was first bombed, more than 300 teenaged girls were kidnapped from their school hostel, and most remain missing, believed to be held hostage by Islamist militants.

Abubakar Shekau, the man who claims to lead the Boko Haram militants, says he kidnapped the girls and is holding them as "slaves" to be sold at the market.

A national and international outcry followed the kidnappings, with protests in Nigerian cities and around the world demanding their rescue. The US, the UK and China have all offered their help. Nigeria has accepted.

Some activists in Nigeria called for the World Economic Forum on Africa to be postponed or cancelled as long as the girls remained missing.

"Enough is enough. It’s taking way too long," said Aisha Sharif, a medical doctor, at a protest outside army headquarters the evening before the forum opened. "These small girls. Nothing is happening. They just keep giving us empty promises."