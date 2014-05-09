Cut inequality, says Annan

AFRICAN governments should work harder to reduce the inequality preventing the benefits of a decade of economic growth from being spread equitably, says a report by former United Nations (UN) secretary-general Kofi Annan.

The plunder by foreign investors and corrupt officials of the continent’s fishing and timber resources was a clear example of the failure to harness natural resources for the common good, according to the annual Africa Progress Report, released on Thursday.

"After more than a decade of growth, there is plenty to celebrate," Mr Annan was set to say at the report’s launch at the World Economic Forum for Africa, in Abuja, Nigeria.

"But it is time to ask why so much growth has done so little to lift people out of poverty and why so much of Africa’s resource wealth is squandered through corrupt practices and unscrupulous investment activities," Mr Annan said.

The report was written by the Africa Progress Panel chaired by Mr Annan, which advocates sustainable development.

Mr Annan, who is from Ghana, played a central role in shaping the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals, which aimed to halve extreme poverty by next year. He said the next targets had to have reducing inequality as a core objective.

"When countries sign up to the new global development framework, they should pledge not only to meet ambitious targets but also to narrow the region’s indefensible gaps between rich and poor, urban and rural, and men and women," he said.

Investing in agriculture is crucial, he said, singling out Rwanda and Ethiopia as countries where that sort of investment had helped spread benefits across society.

Sub-Saharan Africa is set for economic growth of 5.5% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Reuters