The Amazon warriors of Monkey Island

YOLLANDE Bravo joined a vigilante group after her brother was killed three months ago in the Central African Republic’s brutal interreligious conflict.

She is among eight women who shaved their heads and took up arms with three men to defend an island community in the Oubangui River near the capital Bangui.

The women, dubbed "the Amazons" by a local farmer, take turns keeping watch from an earthen observation post on Monkey Island, whose population of 1,000 has swelled with refugees. After her brother was killed, "I was compelled to join", said Ms Bravo, 19, wearing khaki combat trousers and a mesh top over a turquoise bra.

"We are all victims of the Seleka one way or another," she said, noting that her 12-year-old nephew was beaten with the butt of a rifle. The Seleka rebel movement installed the impoverished country’s first minority Muslim president after a coup in March 2013, then failed to disband, its fighters continuing atrocities against civilians. In response, vigilante groups have sprung up around the largely lawless country, targeting Muslims in vicious reprisal attacks.

Both sides use machetes, or balakas, but the mainly Christian vigilantes are called "antibalakas".

The rapid spiral of inter-religious violence led France to deploy troops in its chronically unstable former colony to back an African Union force.

United Nations investigators set off on a two-week mission to the country on Monday in response to warnings of potential genocide.

Joanna Indien, 20, wearing an orange tanktop and shorts, says the Seleka killed her husband, leaving her with their three children, whom she has entrusted to her mother in the Bangui district of Bimbo.

"I miss them, but naturally I must defend my country. In Bimbo, it’s safe. I’m here because it’s dangerous," Indien says.

Under the benign gaze of their chief, who has taken the name "Golf" and sports a red cap, the eight women fighters claim to be fearless. "I want revenge against the Seleka. I’m ready, I’m determined," says Ms Bravo, although she and her comrades have yet to see action.

Jean-Anatole Koualet, a 59-year-old farmer living on the island, was "very surprised" when he saw "the girls" turn up a week ago. "They do night patrols to protect us," he says.

It was Mr Koualet who nicknamed the women "the Amazons" and who argues that "men or women, it makes no difference, since now we have peace." The farmer tells of the earlier terror, when the Seleka put Michel Djotodia in power for 10 months, before the international community forced him to resign for failing to halt atrocities.

"The Seleka tied me up and beat me. They treated us like animals. They even stopped us from going fishing," Koualet recalls.

Like most inhabitants of Monkey Island, he believes the rogue rebels still lurk on the shores of the river "in disguise", though nearly all Seleka forces have fled Bangui.

The antibalaka fighters on the island are not paid, but locals provide them with cassava leaves and fish such as tilapia and sturgeon.

The Amazons of Monkey Island are far from unique in the Central African Republic. "There are women in each contingent," says "Colonel 12 Powers", an antibalaka chief. Some journeyed up to 400km to join up, he said.

"They are often women whose husbands were killed by the Seleka. They’re determined to defend the population," he adds.

Richard Bejouane, another vigilante chief, agrees. "In every district we see women getting organised to defend themselves."

AFP