PIC wants Ecobank to refocus on governance

PAN-African lender Ecobank grew too fast in a short space of time, its biggest shareholder said this week, potentially signalling a slowdown in the rapid expansion that has taken the financial institution to 35 countries.

Elias Masilela, CE of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), said the bank, whose CE Thierry Tanoh was ousted by the board on Tuesday, needed to devote as much attention to governance as to growth. "The institution grew too fast in a short space of time.

"They needed to have taken stock at some point and thought about internal issues instead of focusing on the expansion programme only.

"It would seem like the expansion programme preoccupied everything," Mr Masilela added.

Ecobank’s board removed Mr Tanoh following months of internal division after Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation into alleged breaches of corporate governance. The PIC, which has an 18.35% stake in the bank, has been a vocal critic of Mr Tanoh and in a March 1 letter called for his dismissal to prevent "the death of a pan-African dream".

Mr Masilela said Ecobank needed to stabilise as it emerged from growth and would face a hard task integrating its investments. "Until it has stabilised, it’s very difficult to tell where the risk areas are, so at this stage we may think it’s a leadership problem and tomorrow it may be something else."

Mr Masilela said the PIC still considered Ecobank "a very good bank with huge prospects", despite the recent turmoil. "All that we need to do is to nurture it so that it delivers as expected ."

The PIC’s investment in Ecobank has given it exposure to fast-growing states such as Ivory Coast, Uganda and Zambia as the fund manager tries to diversify beyond South Africa. Ecobank is headquartered in Togo and listed in Nigeria and Ghana.

The money manager, the biggest in Africa with R1.4-trillion in assets under management, invests on behalf of public sector employees. Its top client is the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the continent’s largest pension fund. It has a mandate to invest up to 5% of GEPF assets in other African countries outside, which Mr Masilela said that would generate new business for local companies and reduce unemployment, while helping the rest of the continent to grow.

However, he said the PIC still needed to overcome scepticism from some South Africans.

South African bank Nedbank intends converting a $285m loan to Ecobank to an equity stake, which can be topped up to about 20%.

Reuters