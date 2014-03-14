Foreign investors pose risks for Africa markets

LONDON — Foreign investors’ growing presence in sub-Saharan African financial markets has made those assets more vulnerable to contagion from losses in bigger emerging markets and problems on the home turf are not helping.

Drawn by Africa’s fast economic growth, its emerging middle class and juicy returns, foreign investors have raised their stakes in recent years.

Stand-outs include Nigerian T-bills, where foreign demand rose by nearly five times to more than $5bn in the year after the country was included in a JP Morgan benchmark bond index in 2012, and Kenyan stocks, where 40% are now in foreign hands.

Investors who delved into frontier markets have enjoyed the lack of correlation with mainstream emerging markets, including South Africa, and with one another. But the withdrawal of US monetary stimulus, which had helped fuel demand for riskier assets, has led to flight by foreign investors across the board. And that has been compounded by bad news on the home front.

Foreign holdings of Nigerian equities, bonds and T-bills combined have fallen by a quarter this year to $17.5bn, according to analyst estimates. "It’s a combination of external as well as domestic factors," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at frontier markets brokerage Exotix.

"External are (US Fed) tapering and the China slowdown. When you look at problems in Ghana, policymaking in Nigeria ... domestic issues are there at the same time."

African central banks have been slow to respond to the "new normal" of tighter monetary policy across global markets, analysts say.

Yields on Ghanaian bonds have spiked higher, with three-year debt hitting four-and-half year highs while the cedi currency has hit record lows against the dollar, tracking a pattern set by emerging market currencies. The cedi has been a target of selling pressure due to concerns about domestic fundamentals as well as the reduction in US stimulus.

Ghana’s woes centre on its overspending, based on overambitious projections for output from oil, its relatively new foreign currency earner. "The depreciation of the cedi has very little to do with tapering," said Samir Gadio, emerging markets strategist at Standard Bank.

"Ghana has large twin deficits, confidence is quite weak."

About 26% of Ghanaian local debt was in the hands of foreigners last year, but this has fallen to around 21%, according to analysts’ estimates. In Nigeria, the central bank has complained that hot money had headed to Nigerian markets and was being flushed out by the tapering of the US Federal Reserve’s bond-buying programme.

