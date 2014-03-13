Zambia’s central bank to continue to intervene to stabilise kwacha

LUSAKA — Zambian central bank governor Michael Gondwe said on Thursday he would continue to intervene to stabilise the kwacha, which slid to record lows against the dollar last week in what the bank described as market "panic".

The bank attributed the kwacha’s fall to the declining price of copper, one of the Southern African country’s key exports, and foreign investors pulling out because of concerns about the impact of eventual monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

"The Bank of Zambia will continue to intervene in the market with a view to mitigate volatility," Mr Gondwe told reporters.

The kwacha was at 6.005 against the dollar at 11.07am GMT on Thursday, more than 1% weaker on the day and softer than the psychologically key 6.00 level against the US currency.

The bank had spent some of its reserves trying to shore up the currency but Mr Gondwe said he remained comfortable with the current level of reserves at just below the targeted three months of import cover.

Gross international reserves had dropped to $2.673bn at the end of February from $2.751bn at the end of January, he added.

"This decline in reserves was mainly due to foreign exchange sales aimed at supporting the market and payments related to oil procurement," Mr Gondwe said.

Despite the weakened currency, Mr Gondwe said the bank believed inflation would stay relatively stable in the first quarter at an average of 7%, the same as the fourth quarter.

"The forecast is premised on a moderation in food inflation arising from the relatively stable prices of selected food items as we enter the 2014 crop harvest season," he said.

Zambia’s balance of payments account swung into deficit in 2013, with preliminary data showing a shortfall of $344.9m, compared with a $726.7m surplus in 2012.

The bank is projecting year-end inflation of 6.5% against an economic growth forecast of 7% for this year.

The government is looking to contain its budget deficit at 6.6% of gross domestic product.

