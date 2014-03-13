Edgars Zimbabwe lifts profit in tough times

HARARE — Edgars Zimbabwe, 39% owned by South Africa’s Edcon, posted $4.2m in after-tax profit for the year to January, chairman Themba Sibanda said on Tuesday, with analysts saying the company managed to beat depressed conditions in the fourth quarter of last year.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed retailer reported its $4.2m profit position was 12% stronger than the corresponding period in the previous year as the country battles against economic decline that has raised fears of deflation.

Zimbabwean retailers, however, are looking to capitalise on the purchasing power of the US dollar, now used as legal tender with other currencies such as the rand and the Chinese yuan.

And despite the lack of a credit bureau in Zimbabwe, Edgars leveraged on its account holders, with credit facilities accounting for about 72% of total sales volumes for the period, Mr Sibanda said.

Analysts said liquidity in the country hinged on cash transactions, hence credit lines propped up Edgars Zimbabwe.

The Edgars chain grew sales 5% to $51.4m from the previous year’s $48.8m. This represents 80% of group retail sales (2012: 81%), of which 72% were credit sales (2012: 71%), Mr Sibanda said.

Despite the 12% rise in after-tax profits, offset by a 40% profit decline in the Jet Stores division, Mr Sibanda said his group was not declaring a dividend for the period. He explained that "there is a backlog of capital expenditure projects to be embarked on and the level of debt is still too high".

Finance costs for the company declined 36% to $1.7m during the period while cash generated from operations stood at $3.6m.

Edgars Zimbabwe MD Linda Masterson said on Tuesday that the company had a sound debtors book of about $23m. Accounts held with the company’s units in Zimbabwe had increased 9% to 198,000.

Other Zimbabwean companies are failing to access credit lines owing to the risk perception investors attach to Zimbabwe, although Edgars Zimbabwe could be leveraging on its relations with Edcon. Edgars competes in the local market against established clothing and apparel retailers such as Topics and other stores also offering clothing on credit.

Edgars has forecast a difficult outlook for the Zimbabwean economy, likely to be characterised by subdued purchasing power for the working class owing to the closure of companies and declining earnings for those still operating.

This is despite Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa’s robust forecast of 6.1% economic growth for the current year.