Ecobank names new CEO after governance probe

ECOBANK Transnational Incorporated’s board named Albert Essien to replace Thierry Tanoh as CEO after regulators probed mismanagement and poor corporate governance at the pan-African lender.

Mr Tanoh’s term as CEO and director ended on Wednesday, the Lome, Togo-based bank said late on Tuesday in a statement.

Mr Essien was deputy CEO and executive director for corporate and investment banking, while Laurence do Rego was reinstated as group executive director of finance and risk, the bank said.

The lender’s largest shareholder, South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), had called for Mr Tanoh to quit after allegations of mismanagement, which he denies. The board met on Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, after an extraordinary general meeting last week in Lome. Shareholders decided to keep the 12-member board and approved a plan to improve corporate governance after recommendations by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"We have faced challenges at the governance level in the recent past, but they aren’t insurmountable," Mr Essien said. "We have put in place a detailed governance action plan which will strengthen us to meet these challenges," he said.

Nigeria’s regulator investigated the lender after Ms do Rego told the SEC in August that Mr Tanoh and former chairman Kolapo Lawson planned to sell assets below market value. Ms Do Rego said she was pressured to write off debts owed by a business headed by Mr Lawson and manipulate the bank’s results. Mr Tanoh and Mr Lawson have denied any wrongdoing.

Ecobank’s shares traded in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, fell 3.3% to 14.5 naira on Wednesday, extending the year’s fall to 10%.

Mr Tanoh’s mobile phone was busy when called for comment and he did not reply to an e-mail. Obi Adindu, a spokesman for the Nigerian SEC, declined to comment when contacted by phone on Wednesday from the capital, Abuja.

The PIC said on March 1 that it wanted Mr Tanoh to resign immediately. The CEO used "strange tactics" to stop Ecobank’s board meeting on February 25 and continues to use the "Ecobank platform and shameless abuse of the judicial system of Togo to pursue what we believe to be his own political and personal interests", Dan Matjila, chief investment officer of the PIC, said in a letter to the bank’s interim chairman Andre Siaka.

Mr Matjila declined to comment when contacted on Wednesday.

Founded in 1985, Ecobank operates in France and 35 African countries and has offices in Beijing, Dubai and London. Ecobank reported in October that profit increased 65% to $250m in the nine months through September as its businesses in Nigeria and Ghana expanded.

South African bank Nedbank intends converting a $285m loan to Ecobank to an equity stake, which can be topped up to about 20%.

