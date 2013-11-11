Egypt risks much in trying to get off petrodollar ventilator

EGYPT is engaged in a high-stakes gamble, using billions of dollars from Gulf Arab allies to stimulate the economy and keep its politically charged streets calm in the hope that investors and tourists will return.

The biggest Arab country’s finances are in a precarious state with a massive deficit, but the government, armed with billions of Gulf petrodollars, has rejected the conventional wisdom of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) prescribed austerity measures.

If the plan fails, a new government expected to be elected early next year could find itself deep in debt, its currency overvalued and an economy in crisis.

"Now we are living on a ventilator, (with) aid from neighbouring countries and that is understandable in the midst of a meagre tourism industry and reluctance of direct foreign investment," Egypt’s financial supervisory authority head Sherif Samy says.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates pledged more than $12bn in aid to Egypt after the army toppled Islamist president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood on July 3.

Since the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak, Egypt has burned through $20bn in foreign reserves, borrowed billions from its allies and racked up billions in debts to foreign oil companies to prop up its currency.

Mr Mursi’s government worked out an agreement with the IMF that would have included austerity measures, higher taxes and a reduction of subsidies that eat up a quarter of the budget. It was never implemented.

Egypt is going a different way from many European countries such as Greece whose cash-strapped governments have enforced repeated rounds of austerity measures, squeezing households, to rein in huge budget deficits. The army-backed government, well aware that IMF conditions could cause a huge popular backlash before elections, has avoided austerity measures.

In a country where protests have forced out two presidents in three years and sent the economy into a tailspin, the interim leaders, named after Mr Mursi’s removal, have internalised this risk.

"They must not be excessive with the social subsidy programmes and wage and pension increases that might titillate the feelings of ordinary citizens in the short term but have a severe impact on the state budget and deficit," Mr Samy says.

What happens in Egypt could have a ripple effect on the rest of the region, which has also suffered from political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprisings. Supported by the Gulf aid pledges, the government announced a $3.2bn stimulus package in August.

But the government has not spelled out details of any other long-term plans to strengthen the economy. The interim government has raised the public sector minimum wage and pensions, and the central bank has lowered its key interest rates by a full percentage point since August to encourage growth.

Some businessmen say there are indications that investors and tourists, once its main source of foreign exchange, will return once the political turmoil subsides.

"You have big companies in the Gulf that have discounted the economic and political risk already."

However, many investors are not only worried about security but recoil from the way that Egypt has treated businessmen since the uprising. State firms that Gulf investors bought under the Mubarak administration have been renationalised and property sales renegotiated after private lawyers challenged the transactions in court.

The interim government has been taking steps to reassure investors. "We are revising all economic legislation," Investment Minister Osama Saleh says.

Egypt’s Tourism Minister Hisham Zaazou said last month the government plans to launch a marketing campaign in the hope of attracting 13.5-million tourists next year. Only 9.8-million tourists came in 2011, down from 14.7-million the previous year.

If the measures do not succeed, the country could find its finances in even worse shape than before Mr Mursi’s removal, forcing it to return to its Gulf benefactors for even more aid.

During Mr Mursi’s year in power, Egypt’s budget deficit widened to almost 14% of gross domestic product, a number the government, backed by Gulf aid, hopes to reduce to around 10% this year. It also hopes investors and tourists will bring dollars, taking pressure off the Egyptian pound, which has lost almost 16% of its value since the uprising and even more on the black market.

The country may not be able to count on its Gulf allies forever.

United Arab Emirates deputy prime minister Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahayan told an Egyptian delegation last month that Egypt cannot live on Gulf aid alone to fix its economy.

Reuters