Kenya sees inflation on target as shilling stable

NAIROBI — Kenyan central bank governor Njuguna Ndung’u says adequate food and energy supplies in the next few months should guide inflation to within its target range as the shilling is poised to remain stable.

"Food supply is going to be as predicted, given the short rains now starting; secondly, we are not going to have energy prices disturbing the economy, given the trends we have seen so far internationally," he said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We are not anticipating any supply shocks in the coming few months, so essentially we are confident that we will come back to the target."

The annual inflation rate of East Africa’s biggest economy declined to 7.8% last month from 8.3% in September, exceeding the upper limit of the central bank’s 2.5%-to-7.5% target band for a second consecutive month. The central bank’s monetary policy committee on Tuesday left its policy rate unchanged for a third successive meeting, at a two-year low of 8.5%, saying price pressures are under control and that the market expects the economy to grow.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast by the government to rise by 5.5% to 6% this year, from 4.6% last year. Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich last month said he saw limited economic effect on the country from a four-day attack by Islamist militants on a Nairobi shopping mall in September that left at least 67 civilians and security forces dead.

Inflation breached the target range after the government applied a 16% value-added tax to a wider range of products in September, triggering a once-off rise in consumer prices, not an underlying shift, Mr Ndung’u said.

"VAT was a once-off, a blip for one month," he said. "There were no fundamentals driving inflation."

Kenya’s government also cut fuel prices last month as a stronger shilling curbed import costs.

The currency fell 0.1% to 85.45 Kenyan shillings to the dollar in Nairobi on Wednesday, paring its gain since the start of September to 2.4%.

"Stability in the exchange rate comes because confidence in the market is returning. We have seen increases of foreign-exchange inflows, including remittances," Mr Ndung’u said.

The Kenyan shilling has gained 25% since trading at a record low of 106.75/$ in October 2011 following a drought that drove up food prices. Inflation soared to 20% and the bank raised borrowing costs to a record 18% to help bolster the currency and curb price pressures. Food is the largest component in the consumer-price basket with a 36% weighting.

Confidence in the economy is improving after elections in March, Mr Ndung’u said. The vote was the first since a disputed election in December 2007 in which more than 1,100 people died in ethnic clashes. President Uhuru Kenyatta replaced Mwai Kibaki in this year’s largely peaceful election.

Growth on an annual basis slowed in the second quarter to 4.3% compared with 5.2% between January and March, according to the latest data from the country’s statistics bureau.

Economic expansion, as in other emerging markets, is stoking investor interest, Mr Ndung’u said. "I would not be worried with second-quarter growth in Kenya because it is not a good reflector of how growth should be," he said.

"The government was forming, there were so many transitional issues, and in the first month there was a petition challenging the vote results.

"All these aspects tend to give the market an excuse to develop a waiting option until the path of government policy is clear and communicated," he said.

"That is why we can start looking at the third and fourth quarters of 2013 to make a full assessment."

Kenya is preparing to issue its first sovereign bond by early next year, to raise as much as $2bn, partly to pay off a $600m syndicated loan and to invest in infrastructure development including railways and power generation.

"There are many people investing in emerging markets for various reasons," said Mr Ndung’u. "The frontier and emerging markets are where returns are positive in real terms."

Kenya’s current account deficit was at about 7.5% of GDP in September, compared with 10.5% in December last year, narrowing after the central bank changed the way the calculation is done, he said.

Bloomberg