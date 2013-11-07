IMF visit signals start of Harare thaw

HARARE — An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team arrived in Harare on Wednesday for the first high-level engagement between President Robert Mugabe and the fund since the disputed July 31 poll that swept his Zanu (PF) to a seventh successive term in power.

The IMF visit coincided with reports that France would cancel Zimbabwe’s debt next year — a development which would help relieve the burden of a $10bn international debt overhang. Observers say the debt cancellation by France and the IMF visit would pave the way for the "normalisation of relations" with the international community, after decade-long falling-out with Mr Mugabe over land seizures.

"In 2014, an estimated five countries could see their debt completely erased; Somalia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire and Sudan. The debt relief is almost immediate, since we are transferring loans made in the past into donations," French Social Economy Minister Benoît Hamon said. The two-week long visit by IMF officials is likely to provide Harare with an audience to plead its case for an extension of the IMF staff-monitored programme, which was implemented in June and will end next month.

Tony Hawkins, an economics lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe said although the 51% indigenisation programme was likely to be discussed, it would only set the mood for deliberations as it was a long-term structural issue.

"The best Zimbabwe can hope for is an extension of the staff-monitored programme to next year, so as to buy time to sort out the economic slowdown."

Patrick Chinamasa, the finance minister who returned from Washington empty-handed last month, will also hope to secure budgetary support and a debt-repayment plan. The budget statement has already been postponed to next month, from its traditional November presentation to allow Mr Chinamasa more time to seek stakeholder input.

"I wouldn’t read too much into it (the delay of the budget), the IMF team is here until the middle of November and Mr Chinamasa has not had too much time to … acclimatise to his finance portfolio, as he only took power in September," Prof Hawkins said.

"Zimbabwe overspent in the referendum and in elections and Mr Chinamasa has a tough task of trying to balance the numbers, against expectations from his colleagues in cabinet."

Ahead of the IMF visit, Mr Chinamasa has managed to strike the right note in his efforts to ease investor anxiety. Ruling out a quick return to the Zimbabwe dollar, he told a prebudget summit at Victoria Falls the country would stick to the multicurrency regime for the next five years.

Last month, Mr Chinamasa indicated Zimbabwe would stick to the IMF staff-monitored programme and recently pledged to return funds seized by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe from foreign currency accounts of companies and individuals during the height of economic collapse in 2008.

Gwinyayi Dzinesa, a senior researcher for conflict prevention and risk analysis at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, said on Wednesday that Zimbabwe had set pointers to show that it was serious in its resolve to repair relations with western financial institutions. "We will watch closely to see what will come out of the IMF delegation’s visit, but crucially Mr Chinamasa has indicated the country is ready to mend relations," Mr Dzinesa said.