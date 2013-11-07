Ethiopian economy ‘needs change’

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s economy needs to be restructured to encourage more private sector investment to prevent growth rates from falling, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Economic output should grow 7.5% in each of the next two fiscal years, to July next year and 2015, down slightly from the 8.5% in 2011-12, said Jan Mikkelson, the IMF’s representative in Ethiopia.

It expects year-on-year inflation — which dipped to 6.9% in September from 7% in August — to remain in single digits.

The government has reported double-digit gross domestic product growth (GDP) growth for much of the past decade, but some economists say those figures are inflated. It said in July it expected the economy to maintain a growth rate of 11% in 2013-14.

Growth has been propelled by huge public spending on infrastructure, while an expansion in services and agriculture has also boosted the economy. Ethiopia’s exports include coffee, horticultural products and livestock.

It is embroiled in a water dispute with its neighbours, Egypt and Sudan, over the damming of the River Nile.

Senior Egyptian officials have literally threatened war over Ethiopia’s $4.7bn Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt believes will significantly cut its water supply as the giant reservoir is filled.

The Ethiopian parliament this year voted to increase its use of Blue Nile water, contradicting the country’s official claim its dam would not affect Egypt’s supplies because its sole purpose was to generate 6,000MW of power.

"However, without policy adjustments to address the large consolidated public sector, fiscal deficit and structural bottlenecks, economic growth is projected to taper off in subsequent years," Mr Mikkelson said.

The World Bank has said that infrastructure spending requires financing equivalent to 19% of Ethiopia’s GDP in the 2011-12 fiscal year.

Mr Mikkelson said that Ethiopia, which was also a big aid recipient, needed to allow more private sector involvement in driving further growth of the economy. "While Ethiopia’s public sector-led development strategy has led to results, it is now at the crossroads.

"There is a need to carefully consider the balance between public and private sectors in the economy. Economic policy ... should address this by gradually reducing and streamlining the role of the public sector in the economy and developing a strong and vibrant private sector."

In May, Mr Mikkelson had forecast economic growth would slow to an estimated 6.5% this fiscal year.

He said the new figures given on Wednesday were because of a change in the methodology used to calculate them.

Reuters