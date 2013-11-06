IMF urges Sudan to set aside more for the needy

KHARTOUM — Sudan could reduce tax breaks for businesses and delay investment in "non-priority" public projects to create more revenue for social services that help low-income earners, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

Protests against the removal of fuel subsidies in September that caused prices almost to double and lifted public-transit tariffs led to clashes with security forces that left about 200 people dead, according to Amnesty International. President Omar al-Bashir’s government maintained the policy, saying the subsidies fanned inflation and hurt the economy, which lost most of its oil-producing areas and 75% of revenue when South Sudan gained independence in July 2011.

Sudan "could do reforms that do not necessarily create hardship on the poor", Edward Gemayel, the IMF’s mission chief to Sudan, said in Khartoum, on October 29. "There are a lot of tax exemptions that they give to a lot of businesses that they don’t need.

"Even on the spending side you have non-priority spending, like refurbishing buildings, it could postpone these and focus on the more important development, the social side."

Mr Gemayel said budget allocations could increase for "expanding and strengthening social safety nets".

Recurring conflicts since independence in 1956 have undermined economic growth with almost half Sudan’s 37-million people living in poverty, according to the United Nations and the World Bank.

Sudan’s economy shrank 3.3% last year, according to the IMF, after South Sudan took three-quarters of the formerly united country’s oil output of 490,000 barrels a day.

Sudan also lost revenue with the 15-month shutdown of oil production in South Sudan from January last year over a dispute about pipeline-export tariffs. Sudan collects transport and processing fees from South Sudan, which exports its crude via pipelines to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

Inflation accelerated to an average 35.5% last year, but the IMF expects it to fall to 32.1% this year. The IMF forecasts the economy to expand 3.9% this year and 2.5% in 2014. Mr Gemayel said Sudan’s plan to phase out fuel subsidies could occur over three to five years while the government pursued more non-oil income sources to ensure the economy grew rapidly over the long term. Gold exports are expanding from a low base and agriculture is being reinvigorated.

Bloomberg