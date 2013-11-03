Several killed in Nigerian church stampede

AT LEAST 17 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in a stampede after the end of an overnight church vigil in eastern Nigeria, a government spokesman said.

"We have visited the hospital in Nkpor and found 17 corpses that were brought in from the scene of the disaster," spokesman Mike Udah said.

Local media reports claimed the death toll could be higher, with up to 28 people killed in the stampede at St Dominic’s Catholic Church.

There was no immediate known cause for the stampede, which happened in the grounds of the church as followers celebrated an overnight vigil to mark All Saints’ Day.

The tragedy happened at 6am local time.

Hours earlier, the event had been attended by the local Anambra state governor, Peter Obi. He returned to the scene of the tragedy and visited the injured in hospital, promising to set up an inquiry to establish the cause of the tragedy.

Sapa-AFP