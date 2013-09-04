Mali’s new president, backed by army, is ‘man of his word’

BAMAKO — Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who took office on Wednesday as President of Mali, was the front-runner in the election from the start when he made his third bid for the presidency in a decade.

The man who is widely known as IBK had had the largest billboards, a powerful grassroots presence and the army rallying his cause.

France’s military intervention to oust Islamist insurgents fighting a country in political turmoil had sufficiently stabilised the country to hold the election on July 28.

Mr Keita said recently that he was a "statesman", "capable of mobilising the international solidarity Mali needs, while giving faith and hope back to the country".

He took advantage of the broadly held sentiment that Mali was humiliated by the ease with which Tuareg rebels and Islamist insurgent groups took control of large parts of the West African nation in 2012.

The rebel advance on the capital, Bamako, in January prompted former colonial power France to intervene. Most of the 4,500 French troops are still in Mali, alongside a United Nations peacekeeping force.

Mr Keita stood out among the 27 presidential candidates as one who never criticised the military coup that unseated president Amadou Toumani Toure in March 2012.

As such, Mr Keita was the army’s preferred candidate. On election day, soldiers were stationed outside his home in Bamako.

"I am proud of the army’s support for me. How could someone be a good president if they do not have a chain of confidence going with the armed forces?" he said.

By aligning himself with the army — which had found Mr Toure unfit to lead the country — Mr Keita signalled to voters that he understood their fatigue with years of bad governance.

The Rally for Mali (RPM) party leader was also one of only two candidates who campaigned in Kidal, the northern city controlled by the Tuareg National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA).

Mr Keita’s supporters call him "Kankeletigui", which means "a man of his word" in the local Bambara language.

He promised to propose a law regulating military operations "that will make it possible for our forces to restore security and state authority", with particular focus on eradicating terrorist group al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Mr Keita was born in the southern town of Koutiala in 1945. He holds degrees in history, politics and international relations from the Sorbonne University in Paris and the University of Dakar in Senegal.

He served as Mali’s prime minister from 1994 to 2000 and as president of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007.

He has worked for the European Development Fund and nonprofit organisations such as Terres des Hommes.

Mr Keita formed the RPM in July 2001. The following year, he came third in the presidential election that brought Mr Toure to office. He lost to Mr Toure again in 2007. Mr Keita and other candidates challenged the outcome of the vote, but a court rejected the petitions.

He is married with four children.

Sapa-dpa