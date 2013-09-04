Kenya may lift issue of eurobond to $2bn

NAIROBI — Kenya may seek as much as $2bn from its debut eurobond issue, double the previously stated $1bn, the East African country’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

But analysts said the amount could be expensive to borrow. The move would also come as many emerging markets are being battered by sell-offs brought on by fear of the withdrawal of US cheap financing.

Kenyan Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich said he was confident East Africa’s biggest economy would match the relatively low yields other sub-Saharan states had secured. "Once we prepare the documentation, we will firm up the numbers. It will be more than $1bn but not more than $2bn," he said.

Kenya has said it expected to tap international debt markets before the end of this year. It was finalising the procurement of lead arrangers and international legal advisers, the minister said.

Mr Rotich did not specify why the target might be raised, but said Kenya had a "very favourable rating with Standard and Poor’s and Fitch".

"The global market is very stable, so there is no reason why we should get something different from what (other) emerging markets are getting now."

Bankers in London described $2bn as ambitious. "There would need to be a fairly good backdrop for that amount to be feasible," said one syndicate banker.

Asked if raising $2bn internationally was optimistic, a second banker said it was not impossible and was "just a question of pricing". Such an amount may, however, deepen concerns among some investors about Kenya’s level of public indebtedness.

Public debt hit 52% of national output in the year to June, up from about 44.5% the previous year. The percentage is relatively low, but the direction has aggravated worries about the sustainability of Kenya’s long-term debt.

Proceeds of the bond will be used to finance major infrastructure projects and to retire some of a $600m syndicated loan signed in May last year," said Mark Bohlund, senior economist at IHS Global Insight. "It is a question of how much they are prepared to pay. But concerns about Kenya’s public finances could be detrimental for the government’s efforts to find foreign partners for ... investment projects."

Kenya initially planned to issue a $500m eurobond but that was shelved after nationwide violence in early 2008 following a disputed election that stunted economic growth, and because of the global financial crisis.

Last year, the Treasury doubled the size of the planned Eurobond to $1bn.

Rwanda sold a debut $400m eurobond in April at a yield of 6.875%, signalling strong appetite for emerging market debt as rock-bottom interest rates in the developed world left investors searching for yield. But since then, emerging markets have experienced a sell-off on expectations that US monetary stimulus will soon be scaled back and on concerns about possible US-led military intervention in Syria.

"I f Kenya does $1b n now and tries to do another $1b n in 2014-15, rates might be higher," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank in Nairobi.

"If the US begins (tapering) on the quantitative easing, then it means the rates will be slightly higher."

