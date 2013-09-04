Hansgrohe aims to sell to middle class across Africa

HANSGROHE is growing its African footprint with an ambitious expansion strategy which will see the sanitary fittings manufacturer in 12 African countries by the end of the 2014 financial year, the Germany-based company said on Tuesday.

Africa, with its burgeoning middle class, is experiencing a rise in hospitality, commercial and residential developments, which is leading to an increased demand for aspirational and high-quality products.

Headquartered in Schiltach in the Black Forest, 111-year-old Hansgrohe has acquired a reputation in the sanitation sector as one of the innovative leaders in technology, design and sustainability. Its products can be found in prestige projects such as on the Queen Mary II, in Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

According to Hansgrohe Africa MD Anthony Mederer, 30% of Hansgrohe’s African operation’s turnover this year has been generated from sales outside South Africa, and this is forecast to grow to 50% by 2015.

With 30 showrooms on the continent, Hansgrohe is already a key player in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia and Tanzania.

The group’s recently launched "Centre of Inspiration" in Kramerville, Johannesburg will now serve as its African headquarters.

Hansgrohe CEO Siegfried Gaensslen repeated the company’s commitment to building a sustainable distribution network across the continent. "We talk about our big six — Brazil, Russia, India, China, Turkey and Africa. South Africa for us is a very important market, thanks to its status as a gateway to the entire African market. There is plenty of potential for future growth," he said.

Hansgrohe, which has projects on the go in Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo will open its East African sales office in Nairobi early next year.

The growing number of high-net-worth individuals in Africa offers a compelling opportunity for proprietors of luxurious brands seeking new markets. According to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2012, the investable wealth of high-net-worth individuals in Africa totalled $1.1-trillion by 2011.

"Each African country is different, but generally African consumers are very brand conscious — there is a growing appetite for luxury products. Our exclusive designer brand Axor generates 25% of our current sales in Africa," Mr Mederer said.

Other than the top end, the company’s African expansion targets the emerging market.

The company has more than 200 points of sale (POS) in South Africa and more than 30 in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"By 2016 we would like to increase this to a total of 500 POS" Mr Mederer said.

The group, a subsidiary of NYSE-listed Masco Corp, holds 13% of the local bathroom and sanitation market, which makes it the second-biggest operator in South Africa after Cobra.

Hansgrohe says its African strategy relies on building relationships with established importers and retail partners who understand local markets and offer operational stability.

It adapts to local market nuances such as low water pressure with specifically designed products.