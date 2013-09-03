Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairman named as speaker of parliament

HARARE — Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairman Jacob Mudenda has been sworn in as the speaker of parliament, taking the oath alongside 270 MPs and 93 senators on Tuesday.

The appointment of Mr Mudenda as head of parliament effectively gives control to Zanu (PF) of both the lower and upper houses.

Zimbabwe’s parliament has a two-tier system of elected legislators and senators.

Mr Mudenda, in his inaugural speech to the lower house, pledged to work for the good of all Zimbabweans.

"The house should not be a rubber-stamping body, although the house should respect the three arms of the state," he said. "I will guarantee freedom of speech but within the rules set out by the house. The chamber is not a chamber for assaulting or shouting out obscenities."

His appointment also reversed the gains made by opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) in 2008, when it won, for the first time, majority seats in parliament and held the speaker’s post.

The speaker can become the country’s de-facto head of state in the absence of the president and his two deputies. Bolstered by the Zanu (PF) parliamentary majority, Mr Mudenda’s election was unopposed, with Mabel Chinomona elected deputy speaker.

In the upper house, Edna Madzongwe retained her post as president of the Senate, while Chen Chimutengwende, a former cabinet minister, was sworn in as her deputy.

Legislators from the MDC-T boycotted the election of Mr Mudenda and subsequent proceedings, with party spokesman Douglas Mwonzora indicating that its legislators would also boycott the opening of parliament by President Robert Mugabe on September 17.

Mr Mugabe will announce a cabinet drawn from the country’s legislators, although it remains unlikely he will pick any MDC-T officials.