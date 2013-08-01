UN gives M23 rebels in Congo deadline to hand in weapons

KINSHASA — The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday threatened to use force against M23 rebel forces near Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, if they did not disarm within 48 hours.

A new UN intervention brigade would be used for the first time to help the Congo army set up a "security zone" in the city, the global body said on Tuesday.

A statement by Monusco, the UN mission in Congo, gave M23 rebels around Goma until 3pm local time on Wednesday "to hand in their weapon to a Monusco base" and join a demobilisation programme.

After then, "they will be considered an imminent threat of physical violence to civilians and Monusco will take all necessary measures to disarm them, including by the use of force in accordance with its mandate and rules of engagement".

The UN-proposed security zone includes Goma and its northern suburbs. The M23, a mainly Tutsi Congolese group founded last year, launched a new offensive against the Congolese army outside Goma on July 14.

Diplomats say fighting in the past two weeks has left hundreds dead.

"The M23 has used indiscriminate and indirect fire, including by heavy weapons, resulting in civilian casualties," Monusco said.

"The M23 has also targeted UN installations with its fire. The security zone will push these indirect fire threats out of range of Goma. The security zone may be expanded and repeated elsewhere, where it is needed," Monusco’s statement reads.

The new heavily armed 3,000-strong UN intervention brigade in eastern Congo is drawn in roughly equal numbers from Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania. It joins the 17,000 peacekeepers already deployed in the area with Monusco, the stabilisation force. Its mission is to carry out offensive operations, alone or with Congolese troops, against rebel fighters.

Goma is the capital of North Kivu province, which borders two of Congo’s eastern neighbours, Rwanda and Uganda. M23 rebels captured the city on November 20 last year, holding it for 10 days. They left only when leaders from the Great Lakes states of Central Africa promised fresh negotiations, opening the Kampala talks.

UN experts and the Congo government have said Rwanda has supplied troops and military aid to the M23, allegations denied by Kigali.

The US last week called on Rwanda to end its alleged backing of the rebel forces.

Rwanda and Congo are both signatories to a UN-brokered peace and security framework signed in March agreeing not to interfere in each other’s affairs.

Congo further agreed to reform its security forces and take new efforts to spread government authority. Also on Tuesday, the UN refugee agency reported an increase in sexual violence in the region, with 705 cases recorded since January, including 619 cases of rape.

"We are worried that the fighting between the ADF, a Ugandan rebel group, and the (Congo) army as well as renewed fighting between the army and the M23 rebels near (Goma) will increase the danger for women in the region, including those living in camps," it said.

More than half of the cases of sexual violence were committed by armed men, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said.

Last Friday, the government in Kinshasa issued arrest warrants for four of M23’s leaders it said had taken refuge in neighbouring Rwanda. It accused them of "war crimes, crimes against humanity including murder, imprisonment, torture, rape, sexual slavery, ethnic persecution" and several other charges.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has also demanded an end to escalating violence in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The council unanimously extended the mandate of the joint UN-African Union peacekeeping force in Darfur, to August 31 next year. The council also demanded that all armed groups immediately engage in negotiations.

Darfur has been gripped by bloodshed since 2003 when rebels took up arms against the government in Khartoum, accusing it of discrimination and neglect. The UN says 300,000 people have died in the conflict and 2.7-million have fled their homes.

Sapa-AFP, Sapa-AP