‘No pressure’, says Mugabe as voters battle to find names on roll

HARARE — The integrity of Zimbabwe’s national election was increasingly under the spotlight on Wednesday night after a day of voting that was agonisingly slow in some areas, and with Robert Mugabe’s main opposition crying foul.

Mounting concern in the final countdown had focused on the last-minute release of the voters’ roll by the country’s electoral commission. The fear seemed justified at many polling stations when people failed to find their names on the register after hours of queuing patiently.

"There is a great number of people who are being turned away. Thousands of people are being disenfranchised by not finding their names on the voters’ roll," Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) secretary-general Tendai Biti told a news conference in Harare.

The leader of the MDC’s main faction, outgoing prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai, is trying for the third time to unseat Mr Mugabe. The president and his Zanu (PF) party have dominated Zimbabwe’s political life since independence in 1980.

The electoral commission has five days to announce the results. There will be a second-round run-off on September 11 between the two top candidates, almost certainly Mr Mugabe and Mr Tsvangirai, if no one wins an outright majority.

Both have claimed to be confident of victory but Mr Mugabe made headlines on Tuesday when he acknowledged a formerly unthinkable scenario by saying he would surrender power if he lost. After casting his ballot at Mhofu Primary School in the capital’s Highfields area, Mr Mugabe said he and his party had nothing to do with what electoral commission vice-chairwoman Joyce Kazembe termed "logistical problems".

"I can’t tell the people who are in the queues what to do. Some are bound to be long and others shorter. There is no pressure being exerted on anyone," he told reporters with his wife, Grace, beside him.

The MDC says rigging and extreme intimidation prevented Mr Tsvangirai from being declared the winner in the 2002 and 2008 elections.

He has spent the past four years as Mr Mugabe’s prime minister in an ill-functioning coalition government where the MDC was the junior partner.

Mr Tsvangirai believes the opposition’s time has finally come, and before the vote he and his lieutenants said the MDC would win despite the banana skins strewn in their path.

"Today is a historic day for all to complete the delayed run-off of 2008. We wish everyone to complete the change. It’s an emotional moment when you see all these people coming to vote," Mr Tsvangirai said after casting his vote in Harare’s Mount Pleasant suburb.

Ms Kazembe said people who were still in queues at 7pm — 12 hours after voting began and the official cut-off time — would be allowed to vote until midnight.

There were hugely contrasting pictures at different polling stations. In the poor settlement of Hopely in Harare South, the only parliamentary constituency in the metropolis that was won by Zanu (PF) in 2008, lines moved at a snail’s pace.

"The problem is that there is only one voters’ roll per polling station and since everyone’s name and identity has to be checked that is not enough," the MDC candidate in the constituency, Jacob Mafume, said.

But in central Harare’s middle-class Avenues area, election officials at David Livingstone Primary School were almost done two hours before the close of voting and in an atmosphere of total calm.

"We have already had 600 votes cast. We turned seven people away because they came to the wrong ward to vote," the presiding officer told reporters.

The atmosphere was heavy at Gilston Farm, previously a white-own tobacco farm south of Harare which looked abandoned which local said was still just about functioning. A sullen man leaning against an outbuilding claimed not to know who owned the farm or what it produced. A man waiting at the roadside with his wife said he was an MDC supporter in a solid Zanu (PF) stronghold.

"We don’t wear MDC T-shirts," he said. "This is a very violent area."

Mr Mugabe has excluded European and North American electoral observers but African groups have been allowed.

"We haven’t seen hitches. There were one or two places where there were long queues but that shows how keen people are to vote," said South African Deputy International Relations and Co-operation Minister Ebrahim Ebrahim.

He was one of more than 400 observers sent by the Southern African Development Community, which despite its supportive approach warned before the election that the lack of a voters’ roll was a grave problem.

"So far so good," former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, the head of the much smaller African Union observer group, said on Wednesday after visiting a polling station in Harare.

With Ray Ndlovu in Bulawayo

Here are some key events in the troubled history of Zimbabwe:

• 1980 — Zanu (PF) wins independence elections, leading to Robert Mugabe’s installation as prime minister on April 18. Veteran nationalist rival Joshua Nkomo given home affairs portfolio.

• 1983 — Mr Mugabe deploys North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade in western province of Matabeleland to crush an uprising by guerrillas loyal to Mr Nkomo. Government forces are accused of killing tens of thousands of civilians in the process.

• 1998 — An economic crisis marked by high interest rates and inflation provokes riots and widespread support for the Zimbabwean Congress of Trade Unions, headed by Morgan Tsvangirai.

• 1999 — The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is formed and Mr Tsvangirai is appointed the party’s leader.

• 2000 — Thousands of independence war veterans, backed by the Zanu (PF)-led government, grab hundreds of white-owned farms, saying the land was illegally seized by colonists.

• 2002 — Mr Mugabe wins six-year term in poll against Mr Tsvangirai. Observers condemn it as flawed. The Commonwealth subsequently suspends Zimbabwe and the European Union imposes travel bans and an assets freeze on Mr Mugabe.

• 2007 — Mr Tsvangirai and several MDC officials are severely assaulted by police in a crackdown on a pro-democracy march.

• 2008 — Mr Mugabe loses a first-round contest, paying the price for an economic crisis marked by food shortages, a cholera outbreak and rampant inflation. Mr Tsvangirai boycotts the runoff because of widespread violence aimed at his supporters.

• 2009 — Under pressure from the 15-nation Southern African Development Community (Sadc), Mr Mugabe and Mr Tsvangirai form a unity government, with Mr Mugabe retaining the presidency and Mr Tsvangirai becoming the prime minister.

• 2013 — A new constitution agreed by the two is approved, paving the way for elections at the end of July.

Five facts about the voting:

• Zimbabwe has 6.4-million registered voters who are expected to cast their ballots at 9,735 polling stations across the country.

• Voters directly elect a president, 210 members of parliament and 9,000 councillors.

• Sixty women will be appointed through proportional representation to the Lower House of Parliament while 60 people will be appointed in the Upper Senate via the same system.

• Vote tallying and counting starts immediately after the close of polls and results for council, parliament and president are posted outside polling stations.

• A presidential candidate requires 50% plus one vote for an outright win. In the event no candidate gets that, a runoff will be held on September 11 between the top two contestants.

Facts sourced from Reuters