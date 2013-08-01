Angola set to be promoted to list of middle-income states

LUANDA — Angola, Africa’s biggest oil producer behind Nigeria, may be promoted to a list of middle-income countries that get better terms from international lenders such as the World Bank, according to a United Nations (UN) official.

The UN has started a study on Angola’s economic vulnerability as part of a three-step project that will result in a new ranking by 2020, Tesfachew Taffere, director of the UN Africa Division for Least Developed Countries, said on Tuesday.

"Angola will make it to the middle-income category because it has a growing economy, the government is moving toward the right direction and it has the financial capacity to invest," Mr Taffere said.

"It’s a bit ambitious because dependency on oil has made Angola vulnerable."

Angola, a member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, wants to diversify its $114bn economy away from crude, which makes up almost all of its exports and 80% of tax revenue. Middle-income status will help it rebuild from a 27-year civil war that ended in 2002 by gaining access to risk and credit guarantees that lower the cost of public investments containing private funding.

The next step is to submit the study by 2015 to the UN secretary-general for approval, the Angolan foreign ministry’s Angela Braganca said. The transition to the new list may be completed by 2018, she said.

Angola’s gross national product was more than double a threshold of $1,190 per capita a year to qualify for the move from least developed nation status, according to the UN Committee for Development Policy.

The income level absolved the country from having to meet at least one of two other criteria: an index of health and education, and a measure of external risk to the economy. Angola has opted to study the latter.

Only 57% of children aged six to 11 attend school, according to a 2012 report by the Catholic University of Angola. Of the 3.9-million cases last year of malaria, the leading cause of death in Angola, more than half of them were children, the report showed. The country has a population of about 21-million, according to the World Bank.

Angola’s push for economic diversification began after it secured a $1.3bn loan from the International Monetary Fund following the 2008 oil-price crash. Last year, the government began a five-year plan to improve training, build more infrastructure and encourage banks to invest in thousands of companies.

Other countries that have graduated to the UN’s middle-income list include Botswana, Cape Verde, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Bloomberg