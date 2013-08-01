A chronology of events leading to the Zimbabwe election

HERE are some key events in the troubled history of Zimbabwe:

• 1980 — Zanu (PF) wins independence elections, leading to Robert Mugabe’s installation as prime minister on April 18. Veteran nationalist rival Joshua Nkomo given home affairs portfolio.

• 1983 — Mr Mugabe deploys North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade in western province of Matabeleland to crush an uprising by guerrillas loyal to Mr Nkomo. Government forces are accused of killing tens of thousands of civilians in the process.

• 1998 — An economic crisis marked by high interest rates and inflation provokes riots and widespread support for the Zimbabwean Congress of Trade Unions, headed by Morgan Tsvangirai.

• 1999 — The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is formed and Mr Tsvangirai is appointed the party’s leader.

• 2000 — Thousands of independence war veterans, backed by the Zanu (PF)-led government, grab hundreds of white-owned farms, saying the land was illegally seized by colonists.

• 2002 — Mr Mugabe wins six-year term in poll against Mr Tsvangirai. Observers condemn it as flawed. The Commonwealth subsequently suspends Zimbabwe and the European Union imposes travel bans and an assets freeze on Mr Mugabe.

• 2007 — Mr Tsvangirai and several MDC officials are severely assaulted by police in a crackdown on a pro-democracy march.

• 2008 — Mr Mugabe loses a first-round contest, paying the price for an economic crisis marked by food shortages, a cholera outbreak and rampant inflation. Mr Tsvangirai boycotts the runoff because of widespread violence aimed at his supporters.

• 2009 — Under pressure from the 15-nation Southern African Development Community (Sadc), Mr Mugabe and Mr Tsvangirai form a unity government, with Mr Mugabe retaining the presidency and Mr Tsvangirai becoming the prime minister.

• 2013 — A new constitution agreed by the two is approved, paving the way for elections at the end of July.

Five facts about the voting:

• Zimbabwe has 6.4-million registered voters who are expected to cast their ballots at 9,735 polling stations across the country.

• Voters directly elect a president, 210 members of parliament and 9,000 councillors.

• Sixty women will be appointed through proportional representation to the Lower House of Parliament while 60 people will be appointed in the Upper Senate via the same system.

• Vote tallying and counting starts immediately after the close of polls and results for council, parliament and president are posted outside polling stations.

• A presidential candidate requires 50% plus one vote for an outright win. In the event no candidate gets that, a runoff will be held on September 11 between the top two contestants.

Reuters