Voters turn out in large numbers in Harare

VOTERS in Harare turned out in large numbers on Wednesday but the process was much smoother in some areas than others. The day was declared a public holiday throughout Zimbabwe.

President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace voted at Mhofu Primary School in the capital’s Highfields township as scores of police and plain-clothes security personnel guarded local streets and the polling station inside a classroom.

Asked whether he would finish his five-year term if he were elected, the 89-year-old leader told a scrum of journalists: "Why don’t you want me to serve? Why should I offer myself as a candidate to cheat people by resigning?"

His tone was relaxed, as it was on Tuesday during a long news conference.

At the half-dozen stations in and around Harare visited by BDlive in the morning, voters were overwhelmingly quiet, orderly and patient. Presiding officers, their staff, party agents and police were courteous and appeared well trained.

The picture was different in the poor settlement of Hopely in Harare South, the only parliamentary constituency in the metropolis that was won by Zanu (PF) in the last polls in 2008. There, men and women had decided to separate into two queues on gender lines but both were moving at snail’s pace after four hours of voting.

"The problem is that there is only one voters’ roll per polling station and since everyone’s name and identity has to be checked that is not enough," the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) candidate in the constituency, Jacob Mafume, said by telephone. "ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) must bring more rolls quickly."

Mr Mugabe, a small and bare-headed figure surrounded by cameras and tape-recorders under a fierce sun, was told about the queues after casting his ballot.

"I can’t tell the people who are in the queues what to do. Some are bound to be long and others shorter. There is no pressure being exerted on anyone," he said.

Election observers from African organisations were in many areas and they turned out in numbers to see the Mr Mugabe and Mr Tsvangirai cast their votes.

"We haven’t seen hitches. There were one or two places where there were long queues but that shows how keen people are to vote," South Africa’s Deputy International Relations and Co-operation Minister Ebrahim Ebrahim said.

Less than half an hour after voting started, several hundred people were queuing in a very orderly way outside the well-known David Livingstone Primary School in the Avenues area near central Harare. Separate lines for the school’s two polling stations were moving slowly but they were moving — an absolute imperative to keep voters’ tempers calm during elections.

"This looks better organised than in 2008," said Justice Chimutichaenda, a self-employed man who said he had not missed an election since independence from Britain in 1980.

Asked why the school was still named after the famous 19th-century Scottish explorer, he replied: "It might appear racist to change it."

The atmosphere was very different at Gilston Farm, previously a white-owned tobacco farm south of Harare, which looked abandoned but was still just about functioning, local residents said.

A sullen man leaning against an outbuilding with a group of friends claimed not to know who owned the farm or what it produced.

Outside the nearby Gilston Primary School, lines of farm workers queued to vote. A man waiting at the roadside with his wife said he was an MDC supporter in a solid Zanu (PF) stronghold.

"We don’t wear MDC T-shirts," he said. "This is a very violent area."