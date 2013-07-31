World / Africa

GALLERY: Zimbabwe's 2013 general elections

31 July 2013 - 20:29 PM Nelisiwe Tshabalala
President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields, outside Harare, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe casts his vote as his wife Grace and daughter Bona look on in Highfields, outside Harare, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
HANGING ON: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe leaves after casting his vote in Highfields, outside Harare, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township, outside Harare, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Bellarmine Mugabe, son of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, casts his vote as his mother Grace looks on in Highfields outside Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
President Robert Mugabe casts his vote in Highfields outside Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabweans queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
People wait to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
A Zimbabwe police officer casts his vote at a polling station in Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a pushcart as she leaves after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabwean women react as they wait to casts their votes at a polling station in Domboshava, north of Harare on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
A Zimbabwean woman looks on after casting her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, north of Harare, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
A ballot with images of all Zimbabwean presidential candidates is seen at a polling station in Domboshava, north of Harare, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabweans arrive at a polling station in Domboshava, north of Harare, to vote on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45km north of Harare, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
