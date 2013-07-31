Electoral body admits to ‘technical glitches’ in Zimbabwe poll

HARARE — The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has admitted to technical glitches, such as the late delivery of voting material in Wednesday’s poll.

But Morgan Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) said there were deliberate efforts to prevent some in the party’s strongholds from voting.

President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu (PF) party and Mr Tsvangirai’s MDC, as well as the smaller MDC party led by Welshman Ncube, are the main parties contesting the polls.

The elections are expected to bring to an end the unity government that has run Zimbabwe since disputed polls in 2008, when Mr Tsvangirai pulled out of a subsequent run-off poll citing violence against his supporters.

The ZEC, which has been sharply criticised by Mr Tsvangirai and his party, conceded there had been "logistical problems" when polling started on Wednesday. However, commission vice-chairwoman Joyce Kazembe said voters who were still in queues by 7pm — the official cut-off time for voting — would be allowed to vote until midnight.

Ms Kazembe refused to divulge how many people had cast their vote by midday, although MDC secretary-general Tendai Biti had said there was a "deliberate go-slow" in the voting process. Mr Biti said "these are trying times" for the people of Zimbabwe and described ZEC officials as arrogant and insensitive.

"There are a great number of people who are being turned away. Thousands of people are being disenfranchised by not finding their names on the voters’ roll," Mr Biti said.

He also said there were a large number of people who were being assisted to vote on the grounds they were illiterate, and he alleged that some Zanu (PF) candidates in the parliamentary race had printed fake voter registration slips.

Voters who fail to find their names on the ward voters’ role are legally entitled to vote, as long as they have proof of registration in the form of a voter registration slip.

Mr Biti alleged that headmen in Mashonaland East and other rural areas that are mostly Zanu (PF) strongholds were "forcing villagers to queue behind them" and were going to the polling station with them. He alleged they intimidated the villagers to vote for Zanu (PF) while they queued.

ZEC chairwoman Justice Rita Makarau said people who could not find their names on the voters’ roll in their constituencies may have forgotten where they were registered to vote and said the commission would need more information to sort this out.

"Some may have forgotten where they are registered," Ms Makarau said.

She later confirmed to BDlive that in Chipinge East the names of candidates had been mixed up on the ballot papers, a development Mr Biti had complained about a little earlier.

"Yes it’s true; the names of candidates and their faces were misplaced in respect of Zanu Ndonga and MDC. That has now been rectified," she said.

Voters in Harare turned out in large numbers on Wednesday, and the voting process was much smoother in certain areas than others. President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace voted at Mhofu Primary School in the capital’s Highfields township and he said he would serve his five-year term if he won.