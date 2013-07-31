BUSINESS DAY TV: Elections in Zimbabwe

MUTUMWA Mawere is chairman of Africa Heritage Society and Dianna Games is CEO of Africa at Work.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Zimbabwe’s elections kick off on Wednesday and foreign companies are increasingly skittish about what the future holds. Joining us now to take an in-depth look at the risks of operating in Zimbabwe are Mutumwa Mawere, who is chairman of the Africa Heritage Society, and Dianna Games, CEO of Africa at Work. Thank you so much, both of you, for your time today.

Is that a true fact that companies are quite skittish about operating in Zimbabwe, because when you speak to companies that operate in areas that are seen as volatile, they’re like, 'well business goes on'?

MUTUMWA MAWERE: It’s a mixed bag. There are people who are obviously operating viably in the current system but, on the whole, business has reason to be scared and skittish about their overall macroeconomic situation.

BDTV What is the problem?

MM: The problem is the uncertainty, the wrong ideas about how a country should develop. There are people who believe that transferring shares from one to the other can promote growth, then prosperity, and yet the reality lies elsewhere. Some of those ideas are not new. They’re tried, tested and they have failed to deliver a promise of a better life.

BDTV: Let’s bring Dianna in here, and let’s also point out that Dianna is also a Business Day columnist, so welcome to the studio. Do you think that the elections are going to create any more certainty, because we do know that the Zanu (PF) (Zimbabwe African National Union — Patriotic Front) plans to continue with this indigenisation policy so companies can look forward to that? And that does create some uncertainty. They know that indigenisation, if it has already come to them, is going to come but, at the same token, if the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) wins the elections, we don’t know what lies ahead for those companies. They may continue the same policies.

DIANNA GAMES: The first thing is, if Zanu (PF) is clearly in power for the next five years, there is a chance they might back down on some of the division of assets, if you like, and the way that they’ve handled the whole indigenisation process. That’s not a certainty either, though, of course, but I think the certainty is that whoever wins — and assuming the election goes as freely and fairly as possibly it can do at this stage because the jury is still out on that too — the certainty is that for five years, that party will be in power and that will afford companies some way of thinking ahead certainly for at least that amount of time.

BDTV: And if we had a hung cabinet, as we have at the moment, if we do have power sharing within the cabinet, is that still likely to come through?

DG: Well, it gets back to the problem we’ve had all along with this unity government is who gets what, which portfolio is forward to which people, and it’s not just the question of the minister of finance who got a poisoned chalice, I think anyone would agree, but it’s also where is the diamond money, where is the commitment to prosperity and that’s what’s really been lacking is that empowerment does not equal prosperity, nor is it actually meant to. Some would argue about the way it’s been conducted, the secrecy that’s surrounded it, who has benefited. It’s not at all clear and the very fact that diamond proceeds are not going into the economy also suggests that whoever is masterminding all of that is not actually committed to empowerment on any level.

BDTV: Often, when we talk about business involvement in Zimbabwe and the state of business there, we’re looking at multinationals, we’re looking at South Africa companies operating in there, but what about local business? This was a thriving metropolis. How are local businesses coping with the uncertainty, and also just with any form of investment? Are thy reinvesting in their businesses, what’s going on?

MM: There’s also an historical part to it — the majority of the people have no access to capital and, obviously, they have tended to be more involved in trading and, in terms of mineral resources, where you need capital in a substantial way, the financial institutions in the country are not able to provide that kind of liquidity. So there are structural problems as well. The government of Zimbabwe, because of this nationalistic approach to development, has artfully crowded out locals. In fact, most of the locals have had to leave the country to pursue careers and, notwithstanding the fact that there’s land reform or indigenisation, because you don’t see a massive flow of people to Zimbabwe to pursue those opportunities. So you find that most of the people, including South Africa where they cannot claim a president, so whether there’s a president or no president, people who have succeeded have succeeded because they’ve worked out for whatever they can claim.

BDTV: It’s interesting, president (Robert) Mugabe himself made the point at a recent rally, he said Zimbabweans are running South Africa’s economy and, in a weird way, he is saying it in a proud way but actually what he should be saying is they should be coming back to plow back into the Zimbabwean economy.

MM: That’s right. That’s also a mistaken view that Zimbabwe belongs to a particular person called indigenous or when the president looks in the mirror, he sees a typical indigenous person but, otherwise, most of the people you find, Chinese, find more economic gain in Zimbabwe and even people who were taken off the land, now they’re doing other things, but to build a successful economy requires a change of face. The world is tired of seeing one face in charge and even business. President Mugabe’s views are not new, they’ve not changed since 1979, so it’s unlikely that the next five years he will change his views about how the world should work and the role of Zimbabwe and the role of black persons, and most of the people who left the country, left voluntarily. Some left because of political issues, but one cannot make the case that Zimbabwe itself is domestic capital formation or the savings because if you look at most of the levers of economic growth, the supply chain is effectively underpinned by South Africa. The borders are much more active, the factories that were working are no longer working because it’s just not possible to compete. So South Africa may be a substantial part of Zimbabwe’s earnings trickle into the South African economy and Zimbabwe has been industrialised as a consequence.

BDTV: Dianna, do you think we need to see a clear successor coming through Zanu (PF) at this stage, somebody who is going to take this party forward?

DG: I think that’s actually crucial and it would have done the party a lot of good in this election had they actually concluded that succession battle but, as we know, it’s been acrimonious and there certainly are predictions, at least into the first six months should Zanu (PF) win the election, that people will be absorbed with the succession battle and that could derail any kind of economic plan should be one of those and it’s not evident that there is. As Mutumwa said, we’ve not seen anything change in the last 10 years or 20 years.

BDTV: Does the manifesto point towards any economic plan?

DG: Well, empowerment is the platform. Indigenisation empowerment, which Zanu (PF) says equals jobs. We haven’t seen that happen so far. The indigenisation process has been under way for some time. A lot of people believe the message and people are desperate to believe it and possibly they will be rewarded for it, but I think, as people say, 33 years in power, what’s another five years, what’s it really going to change, unless there is a clear successor with proper policies and who can manage the minefield that is Zanu (PF).