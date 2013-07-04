Manica gold study completed

AUSTRALIA’S Auroch Minerals, which owns the Manica prospect once held by Pan African Resources in Mozambique, has completed a scoping study into developing a gold mine there at a cost of $31m.

"The development of Manica will give us a first mover advantage and allow us to accelerate our consolidation strategy in the area, giving the company momentum and critical mass," MD Dean Cunningham said on Wednesday.

The mine will be a 40,000oz a year mine focusing on the oxidised and transitional material that can be extracted. The remaining ore is refractory ore, which means the gold is locked up in sulphides and involves a more complex and costly process to extract it. The project is expected to move into construction in June next year, starting production at the end of the first quarter of 2015.

Auroch plans to submit a grant funding application to South Africa’s Department of Trade and Industry by July 16 to fund part of its definitive feasibility study. Auroch estimates the department’s funds could cover up to 55% of the R15m needed to complete the study. Approval for the funds is expected in the fourth quarter this year.

Auroch will move immediately into a definitive feasibility study into the Fair Bride, Guy Fawkes and Dot’s Luck portions of its tenements. The study will include further drilling at Guy Fawkes and Dot’s Luck to boost confidence in the resources there at a cost of $360,000. Metallurgical test work costing $60,000 will be conducted at all three properties.

The mine is planned to be opencast and deliver an average head grade of 2.23g a ton of gold to a processing plant that can treat 720,000 metric tonnes of ore a year. It will produce an estimated 273,469oz over its seven-year life at an average total operating cost of $642/oz, a figure that excludes capital expenditure.

The non-refractory ore is described as gold that can be extracted through the use of gravity concentration, milling and cyanide leaching.