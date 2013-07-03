Obama ends tour with Bush, Tanzanian leader

DAR ES SALAAM — US President Barack Obama and his Republican predecessor George W Bush found common ground in Africa on Tuesday, honouring the victims of a terrorist attack on its embassy in Tanzania.

The US presidents observed a moment of silence at a monument to victims of the 1998 embassy bombing in the East African city. Mr Obama is on the final leg of his three-state Africa tour. First lady Michelle Obama and Laura Bush attended the wreath-laying ceremony honouring the Tanzanian victims of the simultaneous attacks at the US embassies in Tanzania and in Kenya masterminded by the late al-Qaeda head, Osama bin Laden.

The Obamas departed Africa for Washington shortly after crossing paths with the Bushes, who were hosting the summit promoting the role of African first ladies in bringing change to their countries.

Both presidents had Bin Laden in common. Mr Bush’s two terms were racked by the 9/11 terrorist attacks carried out in New York and Washington by the al-Qaeda network. Mr Obama ordered the US military raid that ended with Bin Laden’s death two years ago in Pakistan.

Mr Obama and Mr Bush bowed their heads as a marine placed a wreath at the stone memorial on the grounds of the new US embassy. After a few moments, they shook hands with survivors of the attack and relatives of those killed before returning to the embassy together in private discussion.

Ms Obama urged Africa’s first ladies to raise their voices for causes they were passionate about, even if the media and public focused on more trivial matters. "While people are sort of sorting through our shoes and (discuss whether) we have cut our hair," Ms Obama said, "we take our (hair) bangs and we stand in front of important things that the world needs to see. And eventually people stop looking at the hair and they start looking at what we’re standing in front of."

"We hope," Ms Bush joked. Ms Obama replied: "They do, and that’s the power of our roles."

Mr Obama said he wanted a new era of US-Africa relations. He also praised Mr Bush for helping save millions of lives by extensively funding AIDS treatment.

"(But) we are looking at a new model that’s based not just on aid and assistance, but on trade and partnership," Mr Obama said earlier this week. "Ultimately, the goal is for Africa to build Africa for Africans and our job is to be a partner."

At a power station outside the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, which was built with a US grant, Mr Obama touted his "Power Africa" electricity programme as a win-win for Africans and US companies.

Sapa-AP