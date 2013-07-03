Ecobank’s investment division is seeking new chief

ECOBANK Transnational Incorporated is seeking a new investment banking chief as Africa’s most geographically diverse lender hires people across the continent to tap growth.

Ecobank’s corporate and investment banking arm has almost 600 staff members in 33 African countries, and Paris and London, according to the bank’s deputy CEO, Albert Essien.

"We’ve been building the team and we’re now a commercial bank with an investment arm, like Standard Bank," Mr Essien said in Johannesburg on Friday last week. "We’re also building a transaction services team."

Togo-based Ecobank merged its corporate and investment banking businesses last year, as it competes with Barclays, Citigroup and Standard Bank for opportunities arising from African growth rates that outstrip those of developed economies.

The bank, with more than 9.6-million African customers, was also looking for partnerships with insurers to widen its product range and help build a presence in asset and wealth management, Mr Essien said.

Growth could, in part, be funded from its cash flow after the bank maintained its earnings momentum in the second quarter, after first-quarter profit rose 26%, he said.

While Ecobank was concentrating on organic growth, a Kenyan acquisition was possible, Mr Essien said.

The bank was waiting for approval for full banking licences in Mozambique and Angola and was about to open its first branch in South Sudan, he said. Ecobank is also planning a representative office in Ethiopia.

Bloomberg