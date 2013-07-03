Africa’s food security improves as Europe’s declines

COUNTRIES in sub-Saharan Africa are improving their food security, while output by many developed states in Europe has regressed, according to the latest Global Food Security index of The Economist Intelligence Unit.

"Sub-Saharan African nations made significant progress this past year," according to the report. In contrast, there was "a fall in developed European economies, in particular Greece".

Sub-Saharan Africa’s improvement is attributed to rising incomes in the region, greater access to farmer financing and a heightened emphasis on quality food and nutrition. In Europe the regression is blamed on financial crises and lower gross domestic product.

The index is commissioned by global agribusiness and food producer DuPont. It measures food security in 107 countries according to three broad categories — affordability of food, availability and quality and safety. These are subdivided into 34 subcategories, each of which are evaluated to arrive at a percentage score and to rank the countries.

The biggest relative gains in the region were made by Ethiopia (ranked 90th), Senegal (82nd) and Botswana (43rd). Although still well down in the rankings, the three countries rose an average of nine places from last year.

Despite the improvement, sub-Saharan Africa is still the most food-insecure region, scoring just 32.9%, well behind the second-poorest region, South Asia. Political conflict is bad for food security — in Mali, Yemen and Syria it contributed to growing food insecurity.

The situation in South Africa regressed slightly, but it is still ranked the most food-secure country in Africa at 39th, scoring 61% — less than a point behind last year’s score.

The US, with a score of 86.8%, is the most food-secure country, ahead of Norway, France and Austria.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the most food-insecure of the 107 countries, scoring just 20.8%.

On average, global food security remained flat from last year, just a tenth of a point lower at 53.5%.

Absa agribusiness head Ernst Janovsky ascribes improvements in sub-Saharan Africa to the increasing "commercialisation" of farming in the region.

"What you see now is a leapfrogging taking place as African farmers bring in new technology and engage in competition with each other to produce. It is great to see it happening and the region has every reason to be optimistic.

"There is no new land to farm in the developed world. Africa and Latin America possess 90% of the world’s available unused farmland and more improvement can be expected," he said.

DuPont president Paul Schickler said at the launch of the index that "governments, NGOs and academics (are using it) as a roadmap to identify critical food-security issues and make better-informed decisions, develop collaborative partnerships and create effective local policies to address country-specific needs".