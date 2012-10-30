State seeks to submit new document in Nyamwasa asylum hearing

THE refugee support organisation that brought an application to set aside the refugee status granted to suspected war criminal Faustin Nyamwasa on Tuesday strongly opposed an application by the home affairs minister to submit a new document on the second day of the proceedings.

The Consortium for Refugees and Migrants Rights in South Africa had argued that the Department of Home Affairs’ full processing of the asylum application of Mr Nyamwasa in just one day, on June 22 2010, was irrational and should be set aside.

After hearing arguments from the organisation, counsel for the minister Marumo Moerane SC asked the North Gauteng High Court to admit a document which aimed to show that Mr Nyamwasa’s application was not processed on the same day, as claimed by the organisation.

Mr Moerane said the document he sought to introduce to the court record was an asylum seeker’s permit issued to Mr Nyamwasa on May 28 2010. If the document is admitted, it would mean the department had not processed the application in one day.

The consortium’s counsel, Max du Plessis, said there must be a proper and satisfactory explanation for why the minister sought to submit the document at such a late stage. Mr du Plessis said the document that the minister sought to introduce added to confusion over Mr Nyamwasa’s permit.

This was because the document stated that Mr Nyamwasa’s asylum seeker’s permit was granted in the Johannesburg refugee office, while the refugee status determination officer stated under oath that Mr Nyamwasa’s application was adjudicated at the department’s Crown Mines refugee office.

Mr du Plessis said refugee regulations stated that an applicant for refugee status must use the same office for submitting an application and having the application processed.

He also said the asylum seeker’s permit that the department sought to introduce did not specify a date for Mr Nyamwasa’s interview with the refugee status determination officer, as required by the regulations.

Mr du Plessis said the document did not assist the home affairs minister to address the challenge made by the consortium, and the decision taken by the refugee status determination officer was irrational. The centre’s contention was that the Refugees Act stated that a person did not qualify for refugee status if there was reason to believe he or she was a war criminal.

However Mr Moerane said the organisation was making a mountain out of a molehill.

"We seek to introduce one highly relevant document in the proceedings."

Mr Moerane said what the organisation had done was to latch onto a statement in the answering affidavit to the effect that Mr Nyamwasa "applied for and was granted refugee status on June 22 2010".

"That statement is capable of two interpretations. One ... is to the effect that (Mr Nyamwasa) applied for refugee status on June 22 2010 and was granted refugee status on June 22 2010."

Mr Moerane said the second way of interpreting the statement was that Mr Nyamwasa applied for asylum on an earlier date but refugee status was granted on June 22 2010.

"That is the intended meaning."

Mr Moerane said the document showed Mr Nyamwasa had applied for asylum on March 1 2010 and an asylum seeker’s permit was extended on May 28 2010.

Mr Nyamwasa was an active member of the Rwandan armed forces and held the position of director of military intelligence in the Rwandan Patriotic Front between 1990 and 1994. A number of reports implicate Mr Nyamwasa in the commission of grave human rights violations in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo during that period.

He was Rwanda’s ambassador to India from 2005 to 2010. However, relations between him and Rwandan President Paul Kagame became strained during this period. In early 2010, he fled Rwanda to South Africa after being accused of corruption and embezzlement. He was also accused of orchestrating fatal grenade attacks in Rwanda’s capital Kigali in February 2010.

Mr Nyamwasa’s presence in South Africa came to light after he survived what appeared to be an assassination attempt in 2010.

The matter continues.