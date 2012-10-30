Rwandan general’s refugee status challenged

AN APPLICATION by a rights group challenging suspected war criminal Faustin Nyamwasa’s refugee status became heated on Monday when counsel for the state sought the court’s permission to introduce a document showing details of when Mr Nyamwasa had been granted an asylum seeker’s permit.

The Consortium for Refugees and Migrants Rights in South Africa had argued before the North Gauteng High Court that Mr Nyamwasa’s application was processed in a single day, June 22 2010, and that the decision to grant him the refugee permit was irrational. The consortium also argues that a person does not qualify for refugee status if there is reason to believe that he or she is a war criminal.

The request by Marumo Moerane SC, for the home affairs minister and other officials in the department, to admit the document was in aid of showing the incorrectness of the consortium’s argument that Mr Nyamwasa’s application was processed on the same day.

When someone applies for refugee status, he or she is granted an asylum seeker’s permit while their application is being processed.

Mr Nyamwasa was a general in the 1990s for Rwanda Patriotic Army between 1994 and 1998 while its leaders ruled the country. It is alleged that he commanded Rwandan troops staging incursions into the Democratic Republic of Congo in pursuit of former Armed Forces of Rwanda insurgents.

Mr Nyamwasa fled Rwanda in February 2010 after being accused of corruption, embezzlement and terrorism.

The consortium’s counsel, Anton Katz SC, said it was unacceptable and distasteful for any litigant to try to introduce new evidence "when the shoe itches". He urged Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi to disregard the document that Mr Moerane had sought to introduce. Mr Katz said he had not seen the document: "It could be doctored for all I know."

He suggested that a separate application be made to introduce the document.

Mr Moerane said the home affairs ministry was not at liberty to divulge information contained in the asylum seeker’s application unless it had the consent of the asylum seeker.

Mr Moerane said the decision being challenged by the consortium was not "administrative action" and did not affect the right of the consortium, or any other individual.

He added the application was brought outside the 180-days limit set out in the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.

Mr Katz said the organisation sought an order to review and set aside the decision to grant Mr Nyamwasa asylum.

The organisation also asked the court to declare that the decision to grant him refugee status was unlawful.

The matter continues.