Mali troop deployment ‘could have grave results’

AN AFRICAN-led military intervention in Mali might have grave consequences, including possible human rights violations, if its aims and long-term plans are not laid out more clearly, an analyst warns.

Current plans were superficial and the intended deployment had not been clarified, Roland Marchal, a Paris-based specialist on conflict in sub-Saharan Africa, said yesterday.

"What is the ambition of the intervention, what is the political motivation? The technicalities of the planned action have to be refined," Mr Marchal said.

He was voicing concerns ahead of an African Union (AU)-led conference which started yesterday in Bamako. The AU has until November 15 to submit to the United Nations (UN) Security Council a plan aimed at resolving the crisis in Africa’s once model democracy.

Under the plan, African soldiers would receive training and technical support from France, Mali’s former colonial power, as well as the US, the UN and the European Union.

"The conference will determine practical arrangements for the involvement of different forces: who will do what and where," Col Diaran Kone, Mali’s defence ministry spokesman, said.

The meeting of about 50 participants is being led by the head of the AU standby military force, Gen Sekouba Konaté. Regional bloc Ecowas has 3,300 troops on hand to deploy, pending a UN resolution.

Mr Marchal said the aims of an intervention should be immediately spelled out to the Malians.

The roots of the conflict can be traced back to the 1980s, when many Tuareg pastoralists left the country to escape a drought. When they returned in the 1990s, they staged a rebellion and after long negotiations, many were integrated into the army. Scores of Tuareg were also recruited by Libya’s late dictator, Muammar Gaddafi. Returning to Mali after Gaddafi’s death, many joined separatist rebels in the arid north.

In January the Tuareg, who number about 300,000 in a country of 14.5-million people, launched attacks against army garrisons in the north. In May, Ansar Dine — a group thought to be linked to al-Qaeda — with the Tuareg National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad declared an Islamic republic in northern Mali. Since the Islamist takeover, at least 330,000 people have fled to neighbouring Algeria, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Niger. Residents of northern Mali recently said they had seen increasing numbers of foreign jihadists arriving.

The Islamists have imposed sharia law, including punishments such as stoning and amputations.

People in the north are "obliged to change their way of living; they are forbidden to smoke, drink, and women are obliged to cover themselves … sacred mausoleums have been destroyed," noted Salvatore Sagues, West Africa researcher for Amnesty International.

Sapa-DPA