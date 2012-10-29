WHO proposal to have ‘dire impact’ on farmers, tobacco-growing countries

MORE than 24-million Africans in 15 countries rely on the tobacco value chain for their livelihoods, according to a study released on Monday.

The study, commissioned by the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (Tisa), was a response to proposals by the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control to curb the growing of tobacco leaf.

"Should this ill-advised and misguided proposal … come into effect, it will have a dire impact on the livelihoods of farmers and tobacco-growing countries broadly," Tisa chairman and CEO Francois van der Merwe said.

The study — conducted by NKC Independent Economists — states that in countries in the Southern African Development Community, 451,627ha are under tobacco production. The sector employs about 3.66-million people with 17-million dependants. The countries’ export revenue generated by the tobacco value chain last year totalled $2.3bn, it said.

Smoking has come under pressure in South Africa, with the Department of Health earlier this year publishing draft amendments to the Tobacco Products Control Act. Public comment ended in April.

If passed in their existing form, the amendments would tighten restrictions on smoking in all public areas, including covered walkways, service areas, bars, beaches, and restaurants — leaving little more than private homes and cars where smoking would be legal.

In June this year, department spokesman Fidel Hadebe said: "The use of tobacco products is one of the leading causes of noncommunicable diseases in our country and many parts of the world."

The department would not be "soft" on tobacco-control legislation, Mr Hadebe said.

With Khulekani Magubane and Colleen Goko