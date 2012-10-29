Blast kills five in Nigerian church

A SUICIDE bomber in a car detonated his explosives on Sunday at a Catholic church holding mass in northern Nigeria, killing five and wounding nearly 100 worshippers, officials said.

The attack triggered reprisals during which two more people were killed, reports said.

The bomber drove a jeep right inside the packed St Rita’s church, in the Malali area of Kaduna, a volatile ethnically and religiously mixed city, in the morning.

A spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) in Kaduna said five people had been confirmed killed, while 98 people were receiving treatment for wounds at two local hospitals.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as Muslims are celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday in Nigeria.

"The heavy explosion also damaged so many buildings around the area," said survivor Linus Lighthouse, saying he thought there had been two explosions in different parts of the church.

Other witnesses and the police said there was just one bomber. A wall of the church was blasted open and scorched black, with debris lying around. Police later moved in and cordoned the area off.

Church attackers often target Nigeria’s middle belt, where its largely Christian south and mostly Muslim north meet and sectarian tensions run high. Kaduna’s mixed population lies along that fault line.

Shortly after the blast, angry Christian youths took to the streets armed with sticks and knives. A witness saw two bodies on the roadside lying in pools of blood.

A spokesman for St Gerard’s Catholic hospital, Sunday John, said yesterday the hospital was treating 14 wounded. Another hospital, Garkura, had 84 victims, the Nema official said.

Many residents had rushed indoors, fearing an upsurge in the sectarian killing that has periodically blighted Kaduna.

A bomb attack in a church in Kaduna state in June triggered a week of tit-for-tat violence that killed at least 90 people.

