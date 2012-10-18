Angola launches $5bn sovereign wealth fund

LUANDA — Angola, Africa’s second-biggest oil producer, launched a sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday, with $5bn of assets already under management to strengthen and diversify its oil-dependent economy.

The fund, Fundo Soberano de Angola, will make investments in Angola and internationally in support of its mandate to promote the economic and social development of the country and generate wealth for future generations.

The $5bn seed capital has been built up with the revenues from 100,000 barrels of oil per day over the past few years, a revenue stream that will continue to boost the fund as it builds up more assets through investments.

President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who recently won another five-year term, started the process towards a sovereign wealth fund in 2008 and revenues were held in a special oil fund. This has evolved into the fund launched on Wednesday, which was legally ratified last year.

Angola’s economy was hard hit by the 2008 economic crisis and had little to cushion the effects. The sovereign wealth fund is intended to be an extra layer of protection in the event of sudden exogenous shocks, in addition to its investment and developmental mandate.

The government is the sole shareholder and it is governed by a three-member board that oversees its activities and defines its investment strategy. The fund is chaired by Armando Manuel, special economic adviser in the president’s office, while the president’s son, José Filomeno de Sousa dos Santos, sits on the board.

In an interview on Wednesday, Mr dos Santos junior was at pains to stress the international linkages of the fund and the processes in place to ensure transparency and adherence to global best practice. He said its accounts would be audited by international auditors and the results reported in the Angolan media.

An advisory council, which includes the ministers of finance, economy and planning and the central bank governor, will make recommendations to the president, who ultimately approves the fund’s investment policies.

A fiscal council will assess the fund’s performance relative to government-approved investment policies and benchmarks.

The fund’s strategy is to create attractive long-term, risk-adjusted returns by investing in a wide range of asset classes. This will include investments in financial securities as well as infrastructure that could generate quick economic gains and in high-growth industries. Mr dos Santos said Angola still faced major challenges and the fund would stimulate economic growth while also building capacity in local businesses to ensure Angolans benefited from the country’s rapid economic growth. A specific project mentioned was the creation of a hotel school and the building of local capacity to boost the hotel sector.

Measures to improve the investment environment, both in terms of building key infrastructure and creating more capacity and skills locally would be targets for investment.

Mr dos Santos said the fund’s investment in social infrastructure would complement, rather than replace, government spending. "Our work should not be confused with government spending. We are independent from them in that we have our own accounts and investment strategies," he said.

Mr dos Santos added that the fund would be managed by its own structures and not outsourced.

Mr Manuel said on Wednesday: "Securing both a financial return and a high social return will be of equal importance to the fund."

* An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the interview was conducted with President Jose Eduardo dos Santos but it was in fact conducted with his son