Ambush in DRC as UN blames Rwanda

KINSHASA — Six Indian troops from the United Nations (UN) monitoring force in the Democratic Republic of Congo and an interpreter were wounded in an ambush in the east of the country, a UN mission spokesman said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred as the UN Security Council’s group of experts said in a confidential report at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday that Rwanda’s defence minister is commanding a rebellion in eastern Congo that is being armed by Rwanda and Uganda. Both states have sent troops to aid the insurgency, which routinely targets UN peacekeepers.

Monusco (UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in Congo) spokesman Lt-Col Felix Basse on Wednesday said in Kinshasa an 18-strong patrol was returning to its base late on Tuesday when it came under fire from unidentified attackers near the border with Uganda. He said the patrol had earlier found four dead bodies in the village of Baganza, about 10km south of Ishasha, a border town near Lake Edward.

The UN Security Council’s group of experts said in the report that Rwanda and Uganda — despite their strong denials — continued to support M23 rebels in their six-month fight against Congolese government troops in North Kivu province.

"Both Rwanda and Uganda have been supporting M23," said the 44-page report. "While Rwandan officials co-ordinated the creation of the rebel movement as well as its major military operations, Uganda’s more subtle support to M23 allowed the rebel group’s political branch to operate from within Kampala and boost its external relations," it said.

Bosco Ntaganda, a former Congolese general wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, controls the rebellion on the ground and M23 leader Sultani Makenga is in charge of operations and co-ordination with allied armed groups, the UN report said. Both Gen Ntaganda and Col Makenga "receive direct military orders from RDF (Rwandan army) chief of defence staff general Charles Kayonga, who in turn acts on instructions from Minister of Defence, Gen James Kabarebe," it said.

"Rwandan officials exercise overall command and strategic planning for M23," the report said. "Rwanda continues to violate the arms embargo through direct military support to M23 rebels, facilitation of recruitment, encouragement and facilitation of FARDC (Congolese army) desertions as well as the provision of arms and ammunition, intelligence, and political advice."

"UPDF (Ugandan army) commanders sent troops and weapons to reinforce specific M23 operations and assisted in M23’s recruitment and weapons procurement efforts in Uganda," it said.

Nearly 500,000 people have been displaced due to the fighting. M23 has proven so resilient that one senior UN diplomatic source said Rwanda has effectively "annexed" mineral-rich eastern Congo thanks to the rebel force.

UN peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous said last month that the rebels had set up a de facto administration in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, controlling the people and collecting taxes.

