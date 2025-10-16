Athens — Greece’s parliament approved a bill on Thursday allowing private sector employers to extend working hours despite protests from workers already struggling from a cost-of-living crisis.
The bill, which allows employers to enforce 13-hour workdays, up from the current eight hours, aims to make the labour market more flexible and effective, the conservative government says.
But the proposal has triggered two general strikes this month by workers who see it as a move to undermine their rights just as they are struggling with stagnating wages and the rising costs of food and rent.
“When the rest of Europe is in discussions to reduce working hours, in Greece we increase them,” said 41-year-old barman Themis Lytras, who said his rent had doubled over the past two years.
Greece already has among the longest working weeks in Europe at about 40 hours, EU data shows, against an average of 34 hours worked in Germany or 32 in the Netherlands. Reuters
EU legislators back faster exit of Russian gas imports
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — The European parliament’s energy committee on Thursday supported proposals to speed up the EU’s phase-out of Russian gas by a year.
Under the new proposal, imports of natural gas from Russia would be banned from the start of next year, with limited exceptions until January 1 2027, for contracts that were concluded before June 17 2025.
The draft ban will now move to the whole parliament for approval, or amendments, and will then be negotiated with EU member states.
The European Commission originally proposed in June a legally binding ban on EU imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027.
But lead legislators on the issue in the parliament proposed moving forward this deadline to January 1 2027. Reuters
Switzerland cuts 2026 growth forecast amid US tariffs
Picture: 123/RF
Zurich — The Swiss government cut its 2026 economic growth forecast on Thursday, saying the US tariffs were additional burdens on exporters and the nation’s broader economy.
It now expects 0.9% economic growth in 2026, below the 1.2% growth forecast in June, while maintaining its 1.3% projection for 2025. The forecasts mean the Swiss economy is expected to continue growing below its long-term average rate of 1.8%.
Switzerland is struggling to adapt to the 39% import duties imposed by Washington in August, among the steepest charges under President Donald Trump’s trade policy reset. Reuters
TSMC lifts revenue forecast as AI demand surges
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taipei — TSMC, the world’s biggest producer of advanced chips, raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday on a bullish outlook for spending on artificial intelligence, after posting a record profit that blew past market estimates.
The strong results underscore the continued faith in AI, brushing off, at least for now, concerns about a bubble.
TSMC said it expects robust artificial intelligence demand to continue, as it raised its 2025 revenue guidance to mid-30% growth in US dollar terms from about 30% and maintained its forecast for capital spending at up to $42 billion for 2025. Reuters
Reeves to raise taxes and cut spending in November
British chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves attends a meeting in London, Britain, July 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES
Washington — British chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves said on Thursday she would like to have a bigger fiscal buffer to cope with volatile global markets, but creating one in her budget next month would involve tough trade-offs.
Reeves has signalled that she will raise taxes and cut spending in her November 26 budget plan as she tries to stay on course to meet her fiscal targets and avoid upsetting investors who have already pushed up British borrowing costs sharply.
At her first budget last year, Reeves raised taxes by £40bn, but she is believed to be off course for her targets and to have lost all the £9.9bn buffer she gave herself, partly due to the rise in government bond yields. Reuters
