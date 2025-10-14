IMF warns of elevated risks in global financial system

A trader works on the trading floor at The New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. The IMF warns that stretched asset prices, trade tensions, and rising debt could trigger a sharp correction in global markets. File photo: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
Washington — Global markets are getting too comfortable with risks such as trade wars, geopolitical tensions and yawning government deficits, which, combined with already overpriced assets, increase the chance of a “disorderly” market correction, the IMF said on Tuesday.
Underscoring the IMF’s warning, President Donald Trump’s revived threats on Friday to hike tariffs on China stoked investor fears of a major asset price correction. The comments sparked a sell-off in US stocks and sent bitcoin tumbling.
Despite this recent volatility, markets have mostly been resilient since April, when Trump unleashed his trade war, underpinned by expectations of monetary easing in most major advanced economies. However, this market optimism masks the potential damage from tariffs and high government debt. The IMF warned that the close ties between banks and less-regulated financial firms could amplify these risks.
“Beneath the calm surface, the ground is shifting in several parts of the financial system, giving rise to vulnerabilities,” the body wrote in its semi-annual Global Financial Stability Report.
“Valuation models indicate that risk asset prices are well above fundamentals, increasing the probability of disorderly corrections when adverse shocks occur,” it wrote. Despite some negative economic data, equity and corporate credit valuations are “fairly stretched” as enthusiasm over AI mega-cap stocks drives historic stock market concentration. That creates the risk of a “sudden, sharp correction” if expected returns fail to justify lofty valuations, the IMF said.
Bond markets
Analysis of sovereign bond markets also highlights growing pressure from widening fiscal deficits on market functioning. While bond markets have been mostly stable so far, abrupt jumps in yields could strain bank balance sheets and pressure open-ended funds such as mutual funds, the IMF said. US bond markets sold off last month as concerns about global fiscal health escalated, though the pain was quickly reversed and bonds rallied on weak economic data.
The IMF added that central banks should remain alert to tariff-driven inflation risks and take a cautious stance on monetary easing to minimise further valuation spikes in riskier assets. Central bank independence is “critical” for anchoring market expectations and allowing those institutions to fulfil their mandates, it said, without referring to a specific institution.
Trump’s attacks on Federal Reserve policymakers are emerging as the biggest threat to central bank independence in decades, sparking worries among central bankers worldwide, Reuters reported in August.
The IMF also called for “urgent fiscal adjustments” to curb deficits and ensure resilient bond markets.
Nonbank risks rise
Heightened interconnectedness between banks and the more lightly regulated nonbank sector would amplify any shocks stemming from sectors such as private credit or cryptocurrencies, the IMF said.
Vulnerabilities in the nonbank sector are interconnected ... can quickly transmit to the core banking system, amplifying shocks and complicating crisis management.
The group for years warned about patchy nonbank oversight but cautioned on Tuesday that the sector — which includes insurers, pension funds and hedge funds — continues to grow and now holds roughly half of the world's financial assets. In the US and Europe, many banks have nonbank exposures that exceed their high-quality loss-absorbing capital, the IMF said.
Roughly 10% of US banks and 30% of European banks would experience a substantial hit to their capital if non-banks drew down all their credit lines, according to an IMF analysis.
“Vulnerabilities in the nonbank sector are interconnected,” the IMF wrote. “They can quickly transmit to the core banking system, amplifying shocks and complicating crisis management.”
The body urged policymakers to adopt a more comprehensive approach to assessing these less visible risks, particularly around interactions between banks and non-banks.
Echoing European policymakers, the IMF also called on governments to adopt a comprehensive policy response to crypto assets, including stablecoins, the adoption of which could weaken a government's control over its own currency and disrupt the traditional banking system.
IMF warns of elevated risks in global financial system
The body says there are rising odds of a ‘disorderly’ market correction
Washington — Global markets are getting too comfortable with risks such as trade wars, geopolitical tensions and yawning government deficits, which, combined with already overpriced assets, increase the chance of a “disorderly” market correction, the IMF said on Tuesday.
Underscoring the IMF’s warning, President Donald Trump’s revived threats on Friday to hike tariffs on China stoked investor fears of a major asset price correction. The comments sparked a sell-off in US stocks and sent bitcoin tumbling.
Despite this recent volatility, markets have mostly been resilient since April, when Trump unleashed his trade war, underpinned by expectations of monetary easing in most major advanced economies. However, this market optimism masks the potential damage from tariffs and high government debt. The IMF warned that the close ties between banks and less-regulated financial firms could amplify these risks.
“Beneath the calm surface, the ground is shifting in several parts of the financial system, giving rise to vulnerabilities,” the body wrote in its semi-annual Global Financial Stability Report.
“Valuation models indicate that risk asset prices are well above fundamentals, increasing the probability of disorderly corrections when adverse shocks occur,” it wrote. Despite some negative economic data, equity and corporate credit valuations are “fairly stretched” as enthusiasm over AI mega-cap stocks drives historic stock market concentration. That creates the risk of a “sudden, sharp correction” if expected returns fail to justify lofty valuations, the IMF said.
Bond markets
Analysis of sovereign bond markets also highlights growing pressure from widening fiscal deficits on market functioning. While bond markets have been mostly stable so far, abrupt jumps in yields could strain bank balance sheets and pressure open-ended funds such as mutual funds, the IMF said. US bond markets sold off last month as concerns about global fiscal health escalated, though the pain was quickly reversed and bonds rallied on weak economic data.
The IMF added that central banks should remain alert to tariff-driven inflation risks and take a cautious stance on monetary easing to minimise further valuation spikes in riskier assets. Central bank independence is “critical” for anchoring market expectations and allowing those institutions to fulfil their mandates, it said, without referring to a specific institution.
Trump’s attacks on Federal Reserve policymakers are emerging as the biggest threat to central bank independence in decades, sparking worries among central bankers worldwide, Reuters reported in August.
The IMF also called for “urgent fiscal adjustments” to curb deficits and ensure resilient bond markets.
Nonbank risks rise
Heightened interconnectedness between banks and the more lightly regulated nonbank sector would amplify any shocks stemming from sectors such as private credit or cryptocurrencies, the IMF said.
The group for years warned about patchy nonbank oversight but cautioned on Tuesday that the sector — which includes insurers, pension funds and hedge funds — continues to grow and now holds roughly half of the world's financial assets. In the US and Europe, many banks have nonbank exposures that exceed their high-quality loss-absorbing capital, the IMF said.
Roughly 10% of US banks and 30% of European banks would experience a substantial hit to their capital if non-banks drew down all their credit lines, according to an IMF analysis.
“Vulnerabilities in the nonbank sector are interconnected,” the IMF wrote. “They can quickly transmit to the core banking system, amplifying shocks and complicating crisis management.”
The body urged policymakers to adopt a more comprehensive approach to assessing these less visible risks, particularly around interactions between banks and non-banks.
Echoing European policymakers, the IMF also called on governments to adopt a comprehensive policy response to crypto assets, including stablecoins, the adoption of which could weaken a government's control over its own currency and disrupt the traditional banking system.
Reuters
Groups say nothing tangible achieved in tackling debt during SA’s G20 presidency
Stronger policies help emerging markets withstand global shocks, IMF study shows
Private lenders dominate lower-income countries’ debt repayments — study
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Asian markets fall as investors remain wary due to US-China trade tension
Gold and silver hit record high, with gold above $4,100/oz
Oil prices edge up as US and China defuse trade tension
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Metal prices get back their mojo
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Silver zooms past barrier
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.