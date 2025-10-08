World

Erdogan says Trump asked Turkey to convince Hamas to back Gaza plan

Hamas says it has exchanged a list of the names of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released under a swap deal

08 October 2025 - 12:18
by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Daren Butler
US President Donald Trump, right, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogana are shown at the White House in Washington, DC, US, in this September 25 2025 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Ankara — Turkey has been asked by US President Donald Trump to help convince Hamas to support his plan to end Gaza’s war and it has been explaining to the group what needs to be done, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hamas said it had exchanged a list of the names of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released under a swap deal, saying it was optimistic about talks in Egypt on Trump’s plan.

Turkey, which has voiced support for the plan and joined the negotiations in Egypt, has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s offensive, which it calls a genocide. It has halted all trade with Israel, called for international measures against its government and demanded a two-state solution.

In comments to reporters on a flight back from Azerbaijan, Erdogan said Turkish officials were involved in negotiations in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday, and added that Trump had asked Turkey to convince Hamas to accept the proposal.

“We have been in contact with Hamas throughout this process. We are in contact with them now too,” Erdogan said, according to a transcript of his comments shared by his office.

“We are explaining to them what the most appropriate way is, what needs to be done for Palestine to march with commitment into the future. Both in our America visit and our latest phone call, we explained to Mr Trump how a solution in Palestine can be achieved,” he said, referring to his visit to the White House last month.

“He specifically requested that we speak to Hamas and convince them. We rapidly got in touch with our counterparts on this,” he added.

Turkey’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, who attended the last round of talks in Doha, is involved in the negotiations in Egypt.

Asked about a potential Turkish troop deployment to Gaza in a post-war scenario and ways to ensure security in the enclave, Erdogan said the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh were critical for discussing the issue in detail, but that the priority was achieving a full ceasefire, securing aid deliveries and rebuilding Gaza.

Ankara was ready to contribute to all efforts in post-war Gaza, he said, adding Gaza must be part of a Palestinian state and be governed by Palestinians. 

Reuters

EXPLAINER: How many Palestinians has Israel’s Gaza offensive killed?

Behind the numbers provided by the Hamas-run health ministry
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: The end of Gaza conflict?

Trump’s plan is not perfect, but it has the potential of being a building block to a credible one
Opinion
1 day ago

Israel shells Gaza on war anniversary as ceasefire proves elusive

Many details still have to be ironed out, says Qatar, which has mediated in previous attempts to secure peace with the US and Egypt
World
22 hours ago

Palestinian protest in Sydney on October 7 anniversary ‘extremely insensitive, says state

A ‘Glory to Hamas’ message was spotted on a billboard and ‘Oct 7, Do it Again’ messages were painted on at least two walls in Melbourne on Tuesday
World
1 day ago

Israel pounds Gaza but Trump’s ceasefire plan raises hopes

US President Donald Trump says when Hamas confirms, the ceasefire ‘will be immediately effective’
World
2 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: The insanity of threatening for peace

Trump warns all hell will break out if Hamas does not accept last chance agreement
Opinion
2 days ago
