Airbus overtakes Boeing as most-delivered jetliner
Prague — Europe’s Airbus broke a major commercial barrier on Tuesday when its A320 family of planes overtook the Boeing 737 to become the most-delivered jetliner in history.
Boeing’s decades-old record fell as a jet was delivered overnight to Saudi carrier Flynas, bringing deliveries to 12,260 since the A320 began service in 1988, according to benchmark data from UK-based consultancy Cirium, used across the industry.
Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the data, tracked by aircraft supply analyst Rob Morris.
Between them Boeing and Airbus have delivered more than 25,000 such jets, originally designed to feed large hubs and later widely adopted by low-cost carriers, which Airbus courted after Boeing cut output during a downturn in demand post-9/11. Reuters
Eurozone household savings a turn-up for the books
Picture: 123RF/JAKOBRADLGRUBER
Frankfurt — Eurozone households increased their savings further in the second quarter, confounding expectations that historically high rates would reverse and unleash private consumption to support growth when exports struggle, data from Eurostat showed.
The household savings rate rose to 15.4% in the second quarter from 15.2% three months earlier, Eurostat said on Tuesday, and stands well above the 12% to 13% range recorded in the pre-pandemic years. Households’ investment rate, however, has stopped falling and stood at 9% for the past year, the data showed.
Households have been saving more of their income, rebuilding wealth lost to the post-pandemic inflation surge, and building buffers due to the persistent flow of negative news from tariffs to weak competitiveness and lukewarm growth.
But economists had long predicted a reversal since real wages have now largely caught up after the inflation surge and unemployment is hovering near all-time lows. The ECB had anticipated a fall to 14.7% this year and further falls in the years ahead. Reuters
Missile maker tracked for evading import taxes
Picture: BLOOMBERG
New Delhi — Indian authorities are investigating Adani Enterprises’ defence unit for evading import taxes on components used to make missiles, two government sources with direct knowledge said, marking the newest regulatory scrutiny of the group.
Adani Defence Systems and Technologies is one of the smaller businesses of the coal-to-airports conglomerate of billionaire Gautam Adani. It makes defence equipment like missiles, drones and small arms, mostly for Indian security forces.
India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence started investigating Adani Defence in March for evading tariffs of 770-million rupees ($9m) in importing some missile components by wrongly claiming they were exempt from customs duties and tax, according to the two government sources and a document detailing the case that was reviewed by Reuters.
In a statement, Adani Group said the directorate had “sought clarifications” on its imports based on their interpretation of the customs rules, and the “clarifications have been provided with supporting documents.”
“The issue stands closed from our end,” an Adani spokesperson added, without elaborating or explaining if the company made any payments to settle the matter. Reuters
Austria may strip fugitive ex-Wirecard executive
Wirecard's offices in Aschheim near Munich, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Bengaluru — Austria is looking into stripping fugitive ex-Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek of his citizenship after reports that he is living in Russia, spied for Moscow and joined Russian forces in Ukraine, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. Marsalek, 45, has been on the run since soon after German payments firm Wirecard collapsed in 2020, owing creditors nearly $4bn.
As the company’s chief operating officer at the time, he was named as a key suspect in Germany’s biggest post-war fraud, but police have been unable to hunt him down. At the trial in London of three Bulgarians who were found guilty of espionage for Russia in March, police and prosecutors said Marsalek had run their spy unit.
Joint reporting by media including Germany’s Der Spiegel, investigative outlet The Insider and Austria’s Der Standard published in September found Marsalek was living in Moscow, probably working for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) intelligence agency and had travelled to Ukraine with Russian special forces. Reuters
Russia awaits US clarity on Tomahawk supply
Picture: SUPPLIED
Moscow — Russia said on Tuesday it was waiting for clarity from the US about the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying such weapons could theoretically carry nuclear warheads.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would want to know what Ukraine planned to do with the Tomahawks before agreeing to provide them because he did not want to escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine.
He said, however, that he had “sort of made a decision” on the matter. Asked about the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “We understand that we need to wait, probably, for clearer statements, if any come.”
Peskov said that under Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, US practice had been to announce supplies of new weapons only once they had been delivered to Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments published on Sunday that if Washington supplied Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for long-range strikes deep into Russia, it would lead to the destruction of Moscow’s relationship with the US. Peskov said it was important to realise that “if we abstract from various nuances, we're talking about missiles that could also be nuclear-capable.” Reuters
World Bank lifts China growth outlook to 4.8%
Picture: SUPPLIED
London — The World Bank lifted its 2025 growth projection for China to 4.8% and raised its forecast for much of the region but warned of slowing momentum next year, citing low consumer and business confidence and weak new export orders.
Publishing its biannual economic outlook for East Asia and the Pacific region on Tuesday, the World Bank said it now expected China to grow 4.2% next year, after forecasting in April growth of 4.0% both this year and next.
“Growth in China, the region’s largest economy, is projected to decline because of an expected slowdown in export growth and a likely reduction in the fiscal stimulus in light of rising public debt, as well as continued structural deceleration,” the authors of the report wrote. Reuters
