Israel shells Gaza on war anniversary as ceasefire proves elusive

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — Israeli tanks, boats and jets pounded parts of Gaza on Tuesday, giving Palestinians no respite on the anniversary of the Hamas attack that led to two years of war and underlining the challenges at talks on Donald Trump’s plan to halt the conflict.

With no ceasefire in place, residents said Israel pressed on with its offensive, after Hamas and Israel began indirect negotiations on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on key issues such as Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas’ disarmament.

The talks on the US president’s plan are widely seen as the most promising yet for ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated Gaza since the October 7 2023 attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people.

But Qatar, which has mediated in previous attempts to secure a ceasefire with the US and Egypt, said many details still had to be ironed out.

“The plan consists of 20 points, and all of these points require practical interpretations on the ground,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, told a press conference.

Hamas handing over hostages seized in the 2023 attack would mean the end of the war, he said.

Fired rockets

Residents in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and Gaza City in the north reported heavy bombing from tanks and planes in the early hours on Tuesday. Israeli forces pounded several districts from the air, sea and ground, they said.

Gaza militants fired rockets across the border early on Tuesday, setting off air raid sirens at Israeli kibbutz Netiv Haasara, and Israeli troops continued to tackle gunmen inside the enclave, the Israeli military said.

Israelis marking the anniversary of the Hamas attack gathered at some of the worst-hit sites of that day, including the Nova music festival where 364 people were shot, bludgeoned or burnt to death, and at Tel Aviv’s so-called Hostages Square.