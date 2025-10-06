World

Antigovernment protests in Madagascar enter third week

Protesters return to cities’ streets, now demanding President Andry Rajoelina’s resignation

06 October 2025 - 17:13
by Lovasoa Robary
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Police officers clear a burning barricade after dispersing a crowd during a nationwide youth-led protest over frequent power outages and water shortages, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on October 6. Picture: REUTERS/ZO ANDRIANJAFY
Police officers clear a burning barricade after dispersing a crowd during a nationwide youth-led protest over frequent power outages and water shortages, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on October 6. Picture: REUTERS/ZO ANDRIANJAFY

Antananarivo — Protesters returned to the streets of cities in Madagascar on Monday for a third week of antigovernment demonstrations that are now demanding President Andry Rajoelina’s resignation.

Police in Antananarivo fired teargas to disperse the marchers. Many were university students who seized on protests last month against water and power cuts to air broader grievances against the government.

Inspired by similar “Gen Z” marches in Kenya and Nepal, the protests are the largest wave of unrest on the Indian Ocean Island nation in recent years, giving voice to discontent over rampant poverty and high-level corruption.

Malagasy television stations showed images on Monday of police officers confronting protesters in the southern city of Toliara and the northern city of Diego Suarez.

Despite significant mineral wealth, biodiversity and agricultural land, Madagascar is among the world’s poorest countries, having seen income per capita fall 45% between independence in 1960 and 2020.

Rajoelina fired his cabinet last week, but many demonstrators are now demanding the 51-year-old leader resign himself.

The UN said that at least 22 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the initial days of the protests, figures the government has rejected.

Rajoelina said in a speech on Friday that he was ready to listen to the protesters’ grievances but ignored calls for his resignation.

A spokesperson for Rajoelina’s office said at the weekend that the protest movement was being “exploited by political actors who are seeking to destabilise the country”.

“President Rajoelina remains committed to dialogue, to accelerating solutions that improve people's daily lives,” she said in a statement.

In a separate statement on Monday, the presidency said some civil society organisations had met Rajoelina on Saturday, without providing details.

Other organisations said in their own statement that they had refused to participate because authorities had not provided assurances that demonstrations could go ahead unhindered and that arrested protesters would be released.

Reuters

World briefs: Madagascar president dissolves government after ‘Gen Z’ protests

In other world headlines the US warned over looming government shutdown, Trump scraps Biden-era restrictions on civilian firearms exports and ...
World
6 days ago

Three Border women included in Booi’s seasoned World Cup squad

Strong Bok Women’s team leave this week for the tournament in England at the end of the month
Sport
1 month ago

Ramaphosa and Trump discuss bilateral trade on the phone amid tariff tension

Presidency confirms the presidents have agreed to further engagements, ‘recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in’
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hegseth defends authorisation after deadly ...
World / Americas
2.
World briefs: Russia pounds Ukraine in mass attack
World
3.
US eyes stake in Greenland rare earths project ...
World
4.
Israel pounds Gaza but Trump’s ceasefire plan ...
World
5.
Trump administration ‘ready’ to start mass ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

World briefs: UK’s Starmer says police being deployed to synagogues after ...

World

Netanyahu backs Trump’s Gaza peace proposal, but doubts remain

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.