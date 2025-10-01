Athens — Greek trains, ferries and taxis were halted on Wednesday as thousands of workers, including teachers and seafarers, marched to parliament in Athens in a one-day general strike against labour reforms and a government plan to allow employers to extend working hours.
The action was organised by Greece’s largest private and public trade unions who say that the government bill, which would allow employers to seek up to 13 hours of work a day from their staff compared with eight now, even for private sector workers with one job, hurts workers’ rights.
“We are here to say no to a monstrous bill,” said Dimitra, a 24-year-old sales assistant who joined the demonstrations in Athens. “Stop it! We are not machines.”
“No to slavery,” read one of the banners held by protesters.
The draft law, which also gives employers more flexibility on short-term hirings and amends rules on annual leave in the private sector, is expected to be submitted to parliament for its approval this month. Reuters
Sweden may use ‘frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends the informal meeting of EU leaders in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 1 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Copenhagen — Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday that he was in favour of using frozen Russian assets in a “more offensive way” to support Ukraine.
“I am very much in favour of that ... it is simply not acceptable to have all these frozen assets and regarding them as Russian equity with no chance to use them in favour of Ukraine,” he told reporters on Wednesday at a meeting with EU leaders in Denmark.Reuters
Putin awaits US reply on limiting nuclear weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. File photo: REUTERS/RAMIL SITDKOV
Moscow — Russia is still waiting for US President Donald Trump to react to President Vladimir Putin’s offer to voluntarily maintain the limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons once an arms control treaty expires, TASS reported on Wednesday.
Putin last month offered to voluntarily maintain limits capping the size of the world's two biggest nuclear arsenals set out in the 2010 New START accord, which expires in February, if the US does the same.
The state TASS news agency cited deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday that Moscow was still waiting for Trump’s response to the idea. Reuters
German chancellor vows to grow economy
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz looks on at a press conference on the second day of a two-day cabinet meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, on October 1 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LIESA JOHANNSSEN
Berlin — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed on Wednesday to make Europe’s biggest economy competitive again after the cabinet approved measures aimed at reducing bureaucracy and making it quicker and easier to do business through AI and digitalisation.
“We are of course aware of the problems facing the German economy at the moment, but we aspire to return to the top,” Merz said at a press conference at the Borsig Palace on Berlin's outskirts.
Under Merz, Germany has shifted away from decades of fiscal discipline to pass a half-trillion euro infrastructure and defence package aimed at jump-starting growth in the only Group of Seven economy that has contracted for the past two years.
A study by the Ifo economic institute in November showed that excessive bureaucracy costs Germany nearly €150bn a year in lost economic output. Reuters
Market research firm forecasts rise in US auto sales
New vehicles are seen at a parking lot in the Port of Richmond, at the bay of San Francisco, California, US. File photo: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Bengaluru — US auto sales are expected to rise about 6% in the third quarter from a year ago, as consumers were seen pulling forward their electric vehicle purchases before the end of certain tax credits, while demand for SUVs and crossovers remained steady.
Market research firm Cox Automotive expects US new-vehicle sales to be about 4.14-million units for July-September, compared with 3.9-million in the same period last year.
President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill ended the $7,500 tax credits for new EV purchases on September 30, leading to a temporary surge in sales during the quarter.
Trump’s tariffs have also trickled down to hit the industry with higher prices on parts and other components, though demand for new vehicles has so far held steady.
Demand for mid-size crossovers and pickup trucks has remained strong in September, Cox said in a report.
However, new-vehicle sales are expected to wane in the coming months, as companies pass on their increased costs, Cox analyst Charlie Chesbrough said in the report. Reuters
Apple argues ‘OpenAI deal is not exclusive’
Picture: REUTERS/ABDUL SABOOR
Bengaluru — Apple’s deal with ChatGPT owner OpenAI is not “exclusive” and does not harm competition, Apple’s lawyers said as they asked a US judge on Tuesday to dismiss a case filed by billionaire Elon Musk’s xAI.
Musk’s xAI is seeking billions of dollars in damages, saying Apple would have no reason to more prominently feature the X app and the Grok app in its App Store because of the “exclusive” deal with OpenAI.
Under a deal announced in June 2024, Apple has integrated ChatGPT into its operating system for iPhones, iPads and Macs. Musk owns both X and xAI, which owns the Grok chatbot.
Apple and OpenAI have “locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing,” the lawsuit filed by xAI in August claimed. Reuters
From Greece's streets to global boardrooms, today's top stories span worker protests, frozen Russian assets, nuclear talks, economic revival plans, auto sales surges, and tech legal battles
