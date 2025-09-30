Zijin Gold shines in Hong Kong debut

Chen Jinghe, chair of Zijin Mining, attends the listing ceremony of its Zijin Gold International subsidiary alongside board members and management at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 30 2025. REUTERS/KANE WU
Hong Kong — China’s Zijin Gold International surged as much as 72% in its Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday after raising $3.2bn in one of the world’s largest listings this year, lifting sentiment for new listings in the financial hub.
The strong debut comes amid a sustained rally in gold prices and September fundraising boom in Hong Kong, where more than $16bn was raised through listings, follow-ons and convertible bonds.
Zijin Gold is a unit of China’s Zijin Mining that operates all of the group’s gold mines outside China. It ended the day with a market value of HK$316.45bn ($41bn) after it sold 349-million shares at HK$71.59 each. The shares closed at HK$120.60, up 69% from the initial public offering (IPO) price and after having risen as high as HK$123 during the day.
The jump made it one of the best-performing debuts in Hong Kong in the past decade, according to Dealogic data. The benchmark Hang Seng index was up 0.9% on Tuesday.
Hong Kong listings
Zijin Gold’s debut is expected to encourage other companies to speed up their listing plans in Hong Kong, which has led global markets in initial and secondary listings so far this year. Booming demand for Chinese AI and technology stocks has seen a raft of Chinese companies, many of which have already listed on the mainland, sell their shares in Hong Kong over the past year.
In a sign of strong investor interest in Zijin Gold, the retail tranche of the IPO was 241 times oversubscribed, while institutional investors bid for 20.4 times more than the number of shares reserved for them, regulatory filings showed.
The strong demand came on the back of gold prices hitting a record high on Tuesday, having risen 11.4% so far in September, on track for its best month since August 2011. The yellow metal is up about 42% this year.
“For mining enterprises like Zijin Gold in the upstream of the gold industry chain, a sustained high and rising gold price will drive performance growth, as the rise in gold prices will directly boost its revenue and profits,” Xinyao Wang, an analyst who publishes on SmartKarma, wrote in a research note Tuesday.
Busy year
With 97.9-million shares worth HK$11.2bn changing hands, Zijin Gold was the fourth most actively traded stock by turnover on Tuesday. Zijin Mining’s Hong Kong shares rose as much as 8.2% after Zijin Gold’s debut but pared gains to close 1.4% higher. The company’s Shanghai-listed shares were up 3.1%.
So far in 2025, IPOs and secondary listings worth $23.2bn have taken place in Hong Kong, marking the busiest year since 2021, according to Dealogic data.
Zijin Gold’s IPO was the largest such deal in Hong Kong since the float of JD Logistics in May 2021, which raised $3.6bn, Dealogic data showed. It was the second-largest new listing globally, falling short of Chinese battery giant CATL, which in May raised $5.3bn in its second listing in Hong Kong with overallotment fully exercised.
If an overallotment is exercised on the Zijin deal, it would raise $3.7bn and be the largest IPO since Kuaishou Technology raised $6.2bn in January 2021.
Zijin Gold said in its prospectus it is planning to use the proceeds over the next five years to upgrade existing mines. It expects global gold demand to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030.
Zijin Gold shines in Hong Kong debut
Shares surge about 70% in one of the largest listings this year amid powerful gold rally
Reuters
