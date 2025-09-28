subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
UAE president talks co-operation with OpenAI boss

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI

Abu Dhabi — The president of the United Arab Emirates, which has been spending billions in its push to become a global player in AI, met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the UAE state news agency reported.

Discussions between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Altman focused on strengthening co-operation between OpenAI and its counterparts in the UAE, particularly in the field of AI research and its practical applications, the state news agency said.

“This co-operation aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy,” the agency added.

The UAE, a major oil exporter, is building one of the world’s largest AI data centres and launching a new Arabic-language AI model.  Reuters

Starmer rallies party against ‘racist’ Reform UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends the Labour Party's annual conference, in Liverpool, Britain, on September 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends the Labour Party's annual conference, in Liverpool, Britain, on September 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Liverpool —  British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on his party on Sunday to stop “navel gazing” and unite to defeat Reform UK, accusing the populist party of planning to launch a “racist policy” of mass deportations if it wins power.

Starmer, whose governing Labour is well behind Reform in the polls, kicked off his party’s annual conference by issuing a rallying cry to party members to direct their anger towards Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s Reform, rather than his leadership.

“I’m saying we have got the fight of our lives ahead of us, because we’ve got to take on Reform. We’ve got to beat them and so now is not the time for introspection or navel gazing,” he told BBC news. “We need to be in that fight united.”

With Starmer’s Labour badly behind in the polls before a national election due in 2029, the British prime minister wants to reset the narrative about his leadership after weeks of difficulties when he was forced to reshuffle his government. Reuters

Pro-Palestinians march against Netanyahu at UN

People attend a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he delivers an address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, US, on September 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
People attend a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he delivers an address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, US, on September 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Washington — Thousands of protesters against Israel’s war in Gaza marched in New York City on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited to address the UN General Assembly.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags, wore keffiyeh scarves and carried banners reading “Free Palestine,” “Stop starving Gaza” and “Arms embargo now,” videos showed.

They gathered in Times Square, across town from the UN building, before marching to the UN.

“Netanyahu you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” they chanted.

In his Friday UN address, Netanyahu denounced Western countries for embracing Palestinian statehood. Many delegates exited the hall when he took the stage. Reuters

Aussie PM confident nuke submarine deal will float

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on September 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERTO PEZZALI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on September 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERTO PEZZALI

Sydney — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed confidence on Friday that the Aukus nuclear submarine deal with the US and Britain would move forward, after meeting his British counterpart, Keir Starmer.

Speaking in London, Albanese said the meeting was a chance to discuss the “strongly building” support for Aukus between the two allies but would not be drawn on the position of US President Donald Trump.

The Aukus pact, sealed in 2021, aims to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the next decade to counter China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump’s administration is undertaking a formal Aukus review led by Elbridge Colby, a top Pentagon policy official and public critic of the agreement. Reuters

Pentagon’s drone swarm flies into problems — report

Picture: REUTERS/AL DRAGO
Picture: REUTERS/AL DRAGO

Bengaluru — The US Pentagon’s Replicator programme, which aimed to field thousands of drones by August, has fallen short of its goals and faces implementation challenges, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Reuters

Singapore’s pharma firms seek tariff exemption

Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Singapore — Pharmaceutical companies in Singapore are seeking clarification on whether they would qualify for an exemption from steep tariffs imposed by the US on their goods, Singapore’s deputy prime minister Gan Kim Yong said on Saturday.

Singapore exports about S$4bn ($3.10bn) of pharmaceutical products to the US and most of these exports are branded drugs, Gan, who is also trade minister, told reporters.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday 100% duties on imports of branded drugs that would apply to firms unless they build a manufacturing presence in the US.

This is a concern for Singapore as pharmaceuticals form around 13% of all Singapore exports to the US, said Gan. Reuters

Trump pressure on Fed stokes dollar worries

US dollar at risk if Trump can sway Fed to more dovish stance, says PGIM senior executive
World
53 minutes ago

Trump imposes new US tariffs on medicine, trucks and furniture

Donald Trump’s announcement on Truth Social did not say whether the new levies would be on top of existing national tariffs
World
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Nobel experts not betting on Trump for this year’s Peace Prize

President Donald Trump’s lobbying unlikely to sway five-strong committee that prefers to work independently
World
2 days ago

Kenya expects US trade deal by year-end

William Ruto also says he is pushing for the renewal of Agoa for another five years
World
2 days ago

Nicolas Sarkozy handed ‘scandalous’ 5-year jail term for criminal conspiracy

Former French president, still influential despite legal issues, scorns ruling that will send him straight to prison
World
2 days ago

World briefs: Nato and Denmark take airport shutdowns ‘very seriously’

In other briefs: Apple has urged the EU to scrap its landmark DMA tech law, there's slightly more optimism about growth in Germany, Swiss bemoan the ...
World
2 days ago
