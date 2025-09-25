Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte in Brussels, Belgium, September 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Brussels — Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he had spoken with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the drones that triggered shutdowns of Danish airports, adding this situation was taken “very seriously”.
“Nato allies and Denmark are working together on how we can ensure the safety and security of our critical infrastructure,” he said in a post on X.
Denmark said on Thursday that drone incursions overnight briefly closed two airports and affected military installations. The incident, the second in two days in Denmark alone, is part of what some European officials see as a pattern of Russian disruption. Reuters
US jobless claims dip but hiring slowdown evident
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS
Washington — The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, but the labour market has lost its lustre amid an anaemic pace of hiring.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended September 20, the labour department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.
Though businesses are hoarding workers, they have remained reluctant to increase headcount as they navigate uncertainty wrought by a protectionist trade policy, which boosted the nation’s average tariff rate to its highest level in a century.
The lacklustre demand for workers has eroded the labour market’s resilience, prompting the Federal Reserve to resume cutting interest rates last week. Reuters
Nippon Steel has ‘minor difference’ with Washington
The Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Tokyo — There is a small gap between Nippon Steel and the US government over the authority of a golden share tied to its acquisition of US Steel, the Japanese steelmaker’s president said on Thursday.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the administration of President Donald Trump had blocked US Steel’s plan to shut down production at one of its plants in Illinois, flexing its so-called golden share authority, citing a person familiar with the matter.
“There is minor difference in views regarding the national security agreements and the authority of the golden share,” Nippon Steel president Tadashi Imai told reporters when asked about the report.
He did not elaborate but said the recent US move reflected the Trump administration’s policy of protecting domestic production bases and jobs across various sectors. Reuters
Apple urges EU to scrap landmark DMA tech law
Picture: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
Brussels — Apple urged the EU on Wednesday to repeal the landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), a sweeping set of rules designed to rein in the power of Big Tech firms, and introduce a new regulation it considers more suitable.
The request comes as the European Commission reviews the law, marking its first evaluation of the act’s effectiveness and its capacity to respond to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. The commission had invited stakeholder feedback until September 24.
The iPhone maker said EU users are experiencing delays in new features and facing increased privacy and security risks due to the DMA.
Apple asked the commission to reassess how the law affects EU consumers who use its products, saying it will continue to work to deliver new features while meeting legal requirements. Reuters
Slightly more optimism about German growth
Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — Five leading German economic institutes nudged their 2025 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy up to 0.2% on Thursday, confirming a report from Reuters earlier this week.
The institutes had predicted 0.1% growth this year and 1.3% next year in their previous April forecast.
Plans by the new government to sharply increase spending on infrastructure and defence are expected to prop up growth in the longer term, but the economy will struggle for now, buffeted by the US administration’s global trade war. Reuters
Swiss bemoan effects of tariffs
Picture: 123/RF
Zurich — The Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated due to “significantly higher US tariffs”, Swiss National Bank governing board member Petra Tschudin said on Thursday.
“The outlook for Switzerland remains uncertain,” said Tschudin in remarks prepared for a press conference after the central bank’s rates decision. “The main risks are US trade policy and global economic developments.”
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at zero on Thursday — its first hold in seven meetings after it started reducing borrowing costs in March 2024. Reuters
Thousand poisoned by Indonesian school lunches
Picture: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN
Bandung, Indonesia — More than 1,000 children in Indonesia’s West Java suffered food poisoning this week from school lunches, authorities said, the latest in a series of outbreaks and another setback for the president’s multibillion-dollar free meals programme.
The mass poisoning was reported in four areas of West Java province, its governor, Dedi Mulyadi, told Reuters on Thursday. NGOs issued calls to suspend the programme due to health concerns.
The latest cases follow the poisoning of 800 students who ate school lunches last week in West Java and Central Sulawesi provinces, supplied under President Prabowo Subianto’s signature free nutritious meals programme. Reuters
Back to business after cyclone Ragasa
Chang Hsueh-mei, 78, stands outside her grocery store damaged by flooding after Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, Taiwan, September 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Ann Wang
Hong Kong — Hong Kong and several coastal cities in China’s southern Guangdong province reopened businesses, transport services and schools on Thursday after the world’s most powerful tropical cyclone this year lashed the region.
Ragasa brought the densely populated city to a standstill from Tuesday afternoon, after sweeping through the northern Philippines and Taiwan, where it killed 14. It made landfall on the southern Chinese city of Yangjiang on Wednesday.
More than 100 people were injured in Hong Kong, where authorities imposed the highest typhoon signal 10 for most of Wednesday.
Hong Kong resumed flights out of its international airport on Thursday after a 36-hour suspension. By Wednesday evening businesses and transport services were reopening in the neighbouring tech hub of Shenzhen, with cleaning teams clearing downed trees and branches from the roads. Reuters
Google asks for app store relief
Picture: 123RF/SAVCONSTANTINE
Washington — Alphabet’s Google said it has urged the US Supreme Court to halt key parts of a judge’s order that would force major changes to its app store as it prepares to appeal a decision in a lawsuit brought by Fortnite maker Epic Games.
Google called the judge’s order unprecedented and said it would cause reputational harm and put the company at a competitive disadvantage if allowed to take effect, according to a filing provided late on Wednesday by Google
The injunction issued by a federal judge last year in California requires Google to allow users to download rival app stores within its Play store and make Play’s app catalogue available to competitors. It also compels Google to allow developers to include external links in apps, enabling users to bypass Google’s billing system.
Google said in its filing to the Supreme Court that the changes would have enormous consequences for more than 100-million US Android users and 500,000 developers. It asked the court to decide by October 17 whether to put the order on hold. Reuters
