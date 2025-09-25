World

Kenya expects US trade deal by year-end

William Ruto also says he is pushing for the renewal of Agoa for another five years

25 September 2025 - 16:17
by Doyinsola Oladipo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
William Ruto, President of Kenya. Picture: REUTERS/Bing Guan
William Ruto, President of Kenya. Picture: REUTERS/Bing Guan

New York — Kenya’s President William Ruto said on Wednesday that his country expects to sign a trade deal with the US by year-end and that he will be pushing Washington to extend its duty-free agreement with Africa for at least five years.

Ruto was set to meet secretary of state Marco Rubio to discuss the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), he said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in New York. The 25-year-old act grants qualifying African nations duty-free access to the US market and is due to expire this month.

“I will be asking him for the US to consider seriously renewing and extending Agoa for at least a minimum of five years, because it is a platform that connects Africa and the US in a very fundamental way, and it can go a long way in solving some of the trade deficits and challenges that exist at the moment,” Ruto said.

A bipartisan effort to secure a further extension to Agoa last year did not get a vote in Congress. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January, with his tariff-driven trade policy, has further cast doubt on an extension.

Good progress

“Agoa gives both Africa and the US the best chance to expand and deepen trade,” Ruto said.

The US and Kenya have made “good progress” on a bilateral trade agreement, Ruto said, adding that he expects to sign a deal before the end of 2025. In April, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on Kenyan goods.

Kenya is looking for access to the US market for its apparel, textile and agricultural products, including tea, coffee and avocados. Ruto wants to explore new areas including mining and fishing. If a deal is reached, it would be the first of its kind between a Sub-Saharan African nation and Washington.

Ruto said Kenya has robust trade agreements with several partners, including China, which has removed all tariffs from its agricultural products. “We have a trade deficit in favour of China, but the one for the US is fairly balanced, so we are still looking at avenues on how to balance trade with all our trading partners.”

Peace deal

On the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ruto said a proposal has been made for the US, Qatar, the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community to come together next month to discuss the situation.

President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC said on Monday that a US-mediated peace deal signed with Rwanda in June has not calmed fighting in the east of the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ruto told the UN General Assembly that while Kenya had stepped up in Haiti to lead an international force to combat armed gangs, the world had not shown up for the Caribbean nation and the mission lacked logistical support.

“We need more numbers,” Ruto told Reuters. “We need more logistics, we need more equipment, and we need more financial support to be able to carry this through.”

Armed gangs have taken control of almost all of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, in a conflict that has forced about 1.3-million people from their homes and fuelled famine-level hunger. 

Reuters

MORE IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS:

Lesotho trade minister says US plans to extend Agoa by a year

White House declines to confirm Mokhethi Shelile’s statement, which follows talks with House and Senate officials
World
1 day ago

Drone strike on Eilat hotel in Israel injures more than 20

Newspaper Israel Hayom, citing an initial investigation, says that air defence systems failed to intercept the drone
World
1 day ago

Jamaican deportee held in Eswatini sent home to his family

One of five third-country nationals deported to Eswatini in July by the US has been repatriated
World
1 day ago

Ukraine opening up weapons exports to allies, says Zelensky

President tells UN that Russia must be stopped to avoid an arms race
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Lesotho trade minister says US plans to extend ...
World / Africa
2.
Nicolas Sarkozy handed ‘scandalous’ 5-year jail ...
World / Europe
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Nobel experts not betting on Trump ...
World
4.
Barclays puts a price on loss of nature
World
5.
Drone strike on Eilat hotel in Israel injures ...
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.