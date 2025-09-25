Kenya expects US trade deal by year-end

William Ruto, President of Kenya. Picture: REUTERS/Bing Guan
New York — Kenya’s President William Ruto said on Wednesday that his country expects to sign a trade deal with the US by year-end and that he will be pushing Washington to extend its duty-free agreement with Africa for at least five years.
Ruto was set to meet secretary of state Marco Rubio to discuss the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), he said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in New York. The 25-year-old act grants qualifying African nations duty-free access to the US market and is due to expire this month.
“I will be asking him for the US to consider seriously renewing and extending Agoa for at least a minimum of five years, because it is a platform that connects Africa and the US in a very fundamental way, and it can go a long way in solving some of the trade deficits and challenges that exist at the moment,” Ruto said.
A bipartisan effort to secure a further extension to Agoa last year did not get a vote in Congress. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January, with his tariff-driven trade policy, has further cast doubt on an extension.
Good progress
“Agoa gives both Africa and the US the best chance to expand and deepen trade,” Ruto said.
The US and Kenya have made “good progress” on a bilateral trade agreement, Ruto said, adding that he expects to sign a deal before the end of 2025. In April, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on Kenyan goods.
Kenya is looking for access to the US market for its apparel, textile and agricultural products, including tea, coffee and avocados. Ruto wants to explore new areas including mining and fishing. If a deal is reached, it would be the first of its kind between a Sub-Saharan African nation and Washington.
Ruto said Kenya has robust trade agreements with several partners, including China, which has removed all tariffs from its agricultural products. “We have a trade deficit in favour of China, but the one for the US is fairly balanced, so we are still looking at avenues on how to balance trade with all our trading partners.”
Peace deal
On the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ruto said a proposal has been made for the US, Qatar, the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community to come together next month to discuss the situation.
President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC said on Monday that a US-mediated peace deal signed with Rwanda in June has not calmed fighting in the east of the country.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ruto told the UN General Assembly that while Kenya had stepped up in Haiti to lead an international force to combat armed gangs, the world had not shown up for the Caribbean nation and the mission lacked logistical support.
“We need more numbers,” Ruto told Reuters. “We need more logistics, we need more equipment, and we need more financial support to be able to carry this through.”
Armed gangs have taken control of almost all of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, in a conflict that has forced about 1.3-million people from their homes and fuelled famine-level hunger.
