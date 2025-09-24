subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Hacker arrested for Collins Aerospace cyber attack

Picture:123RF/WELCOMIA
London — British police said on Wednesday a man had been arrested as part of an investigation into a cyber attack last week that hit Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in systems at airports, causing major disruption across Europe.

The National Crime Agency said in a statement that the man, in his 40s, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act and had since been released on conditional bail. Reuters

One killed in shooting at Dallas immigration office

A police car at the scene of a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, Texas, the US, September 24 2025. Picture: JEFFREY MCWHORTER/REUTERS
Chicago/Atlanta — A shooter killed at least one person and wounded others in a shooting on Wednesday at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, local and federal authorities said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the office in northwest Dallas at about 6:40am local time (1140 GMT), the Dallas police department said on X.

The suspect opened fire on the office from an adjacent building, according to the preliminary investigation, police said. Two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, while a third person died at the scene.

ICE officers were not injured, but it was not clear whether the victims included ICE detainees, local security or local law enforcement, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in an interview on Fox News' “Fox & Friends.” Reuters

 

EU wants tech companies to tackle online fraud

Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS
Brussels — Apple, Google and Microsoft have been asked by EU tech regulators about the measures they are taking to prevent their platforms being used for financial scams, underscoring Europe's concern about the cost of online fraud.

The EU is increasing its regulatory scrutiny of major US technology companies via the Digital Services Act (DSA), landmark legislation that requires Big Tech to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms.”

Today, we sent requests for information, under the DSA, to Apple, Booking.com, Google and Microsoft on how they identify and manage risks related to financial scams,” EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen wrote on X on Wednesday. Reuters

Malawi president concedes defeat in election

President Lazarus Chakwera addresses supporters in Lilongwe, Malawi. Picture: ELDSON CHAGARA/REUTERS
Lilongwe — Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday conceded defeat in the Southern African country's presidential election, less than two hours before the final result was due to be announced.

Official results released so far show former president Peter Mutharika, Chakwera’s predecessor, has built a commanding lead in the September 16 election.

“It is only right that I concede defeat out of respect for your will as citizens and out of respect for the constitution,” Chakwera said in an address to the nation.

“I am fully committed to ... a peaceful transfer of power. Reuters

Lake burst its banks after typhoon hits Taiwan

File photo: ANN WANG/REUTERS
Hualien — Residents in a Taiwan town where flooding from a typhoon killed 17 people sought shelter on Wednesday fearing further disaster after a lake burst its banks, as Premier Cho Jung-tai called for an inquiry into what went wrong with evacuation orders.

Sub-tropical Taiwan, frequently hit by typhoons, normally has a well-oiled disaster mechanism that averts mass casualties by moving people out of potential danger zones quickly.

But many residents in Guangfu, an eastern town in the beauty spot of Hualien, thronged by tourists, said there was insufficient warning when a lake overflowed during Tuesday’s torrential rains brought by Super Typhoon Ragasa.

The barrier lake, formed by landslides triggered by earlier heavy rain in the island’s sparsely populated east, burst and sent a wall of water into Guangfu. Reuters

Spanish aircraft suffers GPS attack near Kaliningrad

Picture: 123RF
Madrid — A Spanish military jet with defence minister Margarita Robles on-board suffered a GPS “disturbance” on Wednesday morning while flying near Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave on its way to Lithuania, the ministry said, without providing further details.

As well as Robles, the plane was carrying relatives of Spanish airmen forming part of the new Nato air defence mission on its eastern flank launched earlier this month after Poland shot down drones that had violated its airspace.

The Spanish contingent, known as the Vilkas mission meaning wolf in Lithuanian, last week intercepted eight Russian aircraft operating over the Baltic Sea, Spain’s defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Robles was due to have a bilateral meeting with her Lithuanian counterpart Dovile Sakaliene during a visit to the Siauliai airbase on Wednesday morning, according to the Spanish government’s agenda. Reuters

 

NZ names Riksbank’s Anna Breman to lead Bank

Newly appointed governor of Reserve Bank of New Zealand Anna Breman in Wellington, New Zealand, September 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Marty Melville
Wellington — New Zealand on Wednesday named Swedish national Anna Breman as its new central bank governor, the first woman in the role who joins after a major shake-up at the bank amid criticism over its management of the economy.

Finance minister Nicola Willis said Breman, the first deputy governor of Sweden’s Riksbank will take up her role at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on December 1.

“Dr Breman comes to New Zealand with an impressive blend of technical skills and organisational leadership experience,” Willis told a press conference in Wellington.

Breman used her first remarks to praise the New Zealand bank’s reputation, after the surprise departure of its previous governor who repeatedly clashed with the government. 

“The Reserve Bank is an excellent institution: it’s known globally for being the first to develop inflation targeting,” she told reporters. Reuters

Malawi’s 85-year old former leader, Peter Mutharika, projected to win election

Mutharika was in power between 2014 and 2020, and mounted a strong challenge to Lazarus Chakwera’s re-election bid
World
1 day ago

Trump links autism to vaccines and Tylenol in break with medical consensus

US president urges parents and pregnant women to avoid vaccines and Tylenol despite evidence of safety
World
1 day ago

Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seek 14-month prison term for prostitution offences

Combs faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution
World
1 day ago

‘Capable operator’ flew drones that shut Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport was closed for four hours while the Oslo Airport was closed for three hours following sightings
World
1 day ago

World briefs: Riek Machar’s treason trial opens in South Sudan

Putin willing to extend arms control treaty, poll-leading Reform party in the UK pledges tougher residency rules, Britain warns over Russia ...
World
2 days ago

Ransomware attack behind airport disruptions, says EU agency

Collins Aerospace restoring full functionality after hackers knock out automated check-in systems
World
2 days ago
