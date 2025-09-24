Ukraine opening up weapons exports to allies, says Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, the US, September 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world powers on Wednesday to work together to stop Russia’s war in his country, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking to expand the fighting beyond Ukraine.
He said in a speech to the 193-member UN General Assembly that the war had helped unleash the most destructive arms race in history and that Ukraine was moving to open up the export of its weapons to allies.
“The facts are simple, stopping this war ... is cheaper than building underground kindergartens or massive bunkers for critical infrastructure later,” he said.
He pointed to alleged airspace violations by Russian drones and fighter jets in Nato’s Poland and Estonia as evidence that Putin was testing new boundaries in the war in Ukraine.
“Now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries,” he said. “Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it, and no-one can feel safe right now.”
Zelensky said Ukraine had decided to begin exporting its weapons to allies.
“You don’t need to start this race from scratch. We’re ready to share what has already proven itself,” he said, referring to defence production.
“We are ready to make our modern weapons become your modern security. We have decided to open up arms export. And these are powerful systems tested in a real war when every international institution failed,” he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kyiv’s ambassador to Washington DC said Ukraine will soon hash out the legal details of a joint arms production venture with the US as part of a critical effort to bolster the Ukrainian defence industry.
Olha Stefanishyna said a Ukrainian delegation will visit the US on September 30 after receiving a “positive signal” from President Donald Trump, who met Zelensky in New York on Tuesday.
“There was a very lively reaction from the US president. He spent several minutes admiring Ukrainian innovation [and] capabilities,” she said on Ukrainian television.
The two leaders had previously discussed the contours of a joint production deal involving drones, which Zelensky said had received political backing from Trump.
Trump on Tuesday also voiced fresh support for Kyiv’s war effort, suggesting it should continue fighting to take back more of its territory.
